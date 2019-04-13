Getty Images

Utah announces record gift to fund Rice-Eccles Stadium expansion

By Zach BarnettApr 13, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
Friday was a great day for Utah football, and not because the Utes held their annual Red-White Game. The program announced a record gift of $17.5 million to fund a planned renovation and expansion of Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The donation comes from the family of Ken Garff, a Utes donor who opened his first car dealership in 1932 and whose family now owns 50 luxury dealerships nationwide, ranking among the top 10 nationally. Ken Garff died in 1997.

“The success of our student-athletes and our department relies on the extraordinary generosity of our supporters and the Garff Family has been instrumental in elevating Utah Athletics to unimaginable heights,” Utah AD Mark Harlan said in a statement. “This transformational commitment from the Garffs will impact thousands of student-athletes, staff, coaches and fans for years to come and we are forever grateful for their kindness and support of our University.”

The donation will fund roughly half of the fundraising portion of the project. With the Garffs’ $17.5 million, donors have now contributed $32 million of the necessary $35 million. The remaining $45 million of the $80 million project will come from various revenue streams accessible to the athletics department.

The renovation, announced last November, will update the only untouched portion of Rice-Eccles Stadium, which opened in 1998. The project will enclose the stadium’s south end zone, boost capacity from 45,807 to 51,444, install revenue-generating luxury boxes and seating, while also replacing the Utes’ locker rooms, coaches offices, training rooms, meeting spaces and all other types of space necessary to run a modern football program.

Construction will begin after the Utes’ final 2020 home game and is slated to be complete in time for the following season.

Interceptions galore in Alabama spring game

By Zach BarnettApr 13, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
Five players threw passes during Alabama’s A-Day Game on Saturday, and four of them were intercepted. The only one who wasn’t? Redshirt freshman Slade Bolden, who plays wide receiver.

All four of the Tide’s quarterbacks were picked off throughout the course of the scrimmage, including Tua Tagovailoa. He was 19-of-37 for 265 yards with a touchdown and a pick, as his Crimson side fell to the White, 31-17. His scoring strike came on a 54-yard toss to Jerry Jeudy with 2:10 left to play, nudging the White’s deficit from three to two touchdowns.

Still, those two will be just fine, despite the loss. The real competition was to see who will be Tua’s backup, a battle waged between sophomore Mac Jones and true freshman Tualia Tagovailoa.

Both players played for the White team, leading the second-team offense against the second-team defense. Jones was 19-of-23 for 271 yards with two touchdowns and a pick, while the younger Tagovailoa was 6-of-9 for 93 yards with a score and a pick. Fourth-stringer Paul Tyson was 1-of-5 for 8 yards with a 30-yard pick-six to linebacker Jaylen Moody.

In addition to the four picks, the Alabama quarterbacks were credited with taking a combined 12 sacks.

Junior Brian Robinson, Jr. led the Tide’s ground efforts with 42 yards on 11 carries, while sophomore wide receiver Chadarius Townsend carried four times for 30 yards and junior running back Najee Harris carried nine times for 23 yards and a touchdown. Robinson also caught six passes for 52 yards.

Freshman John Metchie hauled in five passes for a game-high 133 yards, while Jeudy snared five balls for 104 yards and a touchdown, and junior Devonta Smith caught six passes for 95 yards. Freshman linebacker Shane Lee led all defenders with eight tackles. Lee joined senior defensive back Trevon Diggs (pictured, right), sophomore defensive back Eddie Smith and Moody in snatching interceptions. Nine different players combined to create Alabama’s 12 sacks; sophomore defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, sophomore linebacker Christopher Allen and freshman defensive lineman Antonio Alfano each registered two.

Alabama opens its 2019 campaign opposite Duke Aug. 31 in Atlanta.

Defense tops offense in Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game

By Zach BarnettApr 13, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
A second half shutout allowed the Gold to race past the Blue for a thrilling 58-45 win at Notre Dame’s Blue-Gold Game on Saturday.

If you’re wondering how a defensive struggle could see a 58-45 final score, well, welcome to the world of spring games.

Notre Dame’s defense was credited with FIFTEEN sacks on the day and closed the game by limiting the offense to three three-and-outs and three stops after the halftime gun, which somehow equated to 27 points for the Gold squad.

Despite the second half shutout leading to a devastating loss, Notre Dame’s offense still produced before Saturday’s crowd of 30,000-plus. Ian Book was 16-of-21 for 220 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. Jafar Armstrong was the Blue’s star of the game, rushing for 85 yards and a touchdown while compiling 71 receiving yards and another score (though he did have a costly fumble, forced by the Gold’s Jalen Elliott), while Jahmir Smith rushed for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Chase Claypool caught four passes for 92 yards to lead all receivers.

On defense, Khalid Kareem led the bunch with three sacks, while Paul Moala added two sacks and a team-high nine tackles.

Notre Dame announced kick times for its 7-game home slate in 2019. The Irish’s home opener against New Mexico will kick at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 14. Virginia (Sept. 28) and Bowling Green (Oct. 5) kick at 3:30 p.m. ET, while USC (Oct. 12) is a 7:30 p.m. ET kick. Home dates against Virginia Tech (Nov. 2), Navy (Nov. 16) and Boston College (Nov. 23) all begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. All seven games will be televised on NBC.

Minnesota turns 6-foot-9, 400 lb. OT into goal line RB

By Zach BarnettApr 13, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT
Tired: Letting children or the elderly score a touchdown in your spring game.

Wired: Letting your 6-foot-9, 400-pound offensive tackle score a touchdown in your spring game.

Minnesota handed the ball to its massive sophomore tackle Daniel Faalele near the goal line of the Maroon and Gold Game on Saturday, and the Refrigerator Plus Another Refrigerator did the rest.

Other than the fact that putting Faalele in the backfield deprives the Minnesota offensive line of its starting right tackle, why wouldn’t the Gophers put the massive Australian in the backfield? Even if Minnesota doesn’t hand the battle to him, Faalele is such a big attention-grabber — literally and figuratively — that the play-action possibilities would be endless.

Justin Fields looks the part in Ohio State spring game

By Zach BarnettApr 13, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT
It’s a fool’s errand to draw too much meaning out of a spring game, particularly for quarterbacks. The defense can’t touch them and the players they’re throwing to can’t be brought to the ground, so of course they’re going to look good, right?

Even still, Justin Fields looked every bit like Ohio State’s starting quarterback for the 2019 season.

The Georgia transfer piloted the Gray to a 35-17 win over Matthew Baldwin‘s Scarlet on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium. Fields was a modest 4-of-13 through the air, but his completions went for 131 yards and no interceptions. The highlight of the day was a 98-yard rainbow from he to Binjimen Victor. Fields should’ve had another touchdown pass to Victor if not for a generous whistle to the Scarlet defense, and also rushed eight times for 38 yards and a score.

Baldwin, working with the No. 2 offense, hit 20-of-36 throws for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. One of his touchdown throws was actually a better catch, hauled in by Ohio State’s other impact addition in 5-star wide receiver Garrett Wilson. Again, it was the spring game, but it would be a modest surprise if the freshman from Austin catches less than 50 passes in 2019.

The other highlight had nothing to do with football, as punter Drue Chrisman proposed to his girlfriend at halftime. In keeping with the goal of no injuries to any Buckeye player on Saturday, she said yes.

Ohio State kicks off the season Aug. 31 against Florida Atlantic.