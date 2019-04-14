Nick Saban expects to be sidelined 6-8 weeks… thanks to bum hip

Nick Saban normally guards injury information like a state secret around the Alabama program but with spring football in the books following Saturday’s annual A-Day game, the veteran head coach finally divulged one person’s status prior to a trip to the disabled list — his own.

“You know, I’ve been struggling a little bit with one of my hips,” Saban said at his press conference, according to AL.com. “So, even though they don’t make them like they used to and most players would not be able to perform in spring practice like I did if they had a similar situation. Nobody could even tell but I might not be able to play golf for a few weeks and we’re going to do an evaluation of this at the end of spring. They say, even if it’s the worst-case scenario, it might be six or eight weeks.

“I want to coach for a lot of more years. So, whenever things like this come up, I want to be aggressive and proactive to get it taken care of. We’ll certainly do that and we have really good people to do it and I don’t think it should be a big deal.”

Saban was very much in a joking manner with regards to his injury, even if it keeps him off the links for a few weeks this summer. Given the way that his quarterbacks played at A-Day, that’s probably not a great thing for those around him as there will surely be nothing more to do than watch film between now and June.