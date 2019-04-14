Getty Images

Tigers supporting Tigers: Former Clemson teammates show up at Mizzou spring game to support Kelley Bryant

By Bryan FischerApr 14, 2019, 2:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While the transition at quarterback from Kelly Bryant to Trevor Lawrence last season ruffled a few feathers at Clemson and led to the former’s transfer out of town prior to a championship run, time does tend to heal all wounds.

Case in point? Look no further than the Missouri spring game.

Via former Clemson sports information director Tim Bourret, take a look at Bryant’s former Tigers teammates turning out in Columbia to support the other Tigers quarterback:

Very cool and a testament to the character of everybody involved. It’s no easy feat to get from Clemson to the middle of Missouri but heck of a statement by the signal-caller’s former teammates to the ones he just wrapped up spring practice with.

WATCH: Ohio State’s punter drops to a knee during Buckeyes spring game to propose to girlfriend

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerApr 14, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen likes to say, punters are people too.. but they just propose better than most. Okay maybe that’s reading too much into one such punter’s proposal, which was pulled off quite well at Ohio State’s annual spring game on Saturday.

At the center of it all was budding Buckeye cult hero Drue Chrisman. Under the guise of a halftime kicking contest, the redshirt junior was already down on one knee pretending to be the holder for his girlfriend Avery Eliason. While for a second it looked like he was going to pull a Lucy-Charlie Brown move, instead he very smoothly went for the ring and got the most pressure packed-part of the whole thing done when she, of course, said yes.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to do it than in Ohio Stadium, with the history behind the stadium,” Chrisman said, according to The Columbus Dispatch. “To be able to do that was just a privilege.”

The Cincinnati native is coming off one of his best seasons at OSU but something says 2019 will be hard to top no matter what after the festivities at the Horseshoe on Saturday.

Nick Saban expects to be sidelined 6-8 weeks… thanks to bum hip

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerApr 14, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT
4 Comments

Nick Saban normally guards injury information like a state secret around the Alabama program but with spring football in the books following Saturday’s annual A-Day game, the veteran head coach finally divulged one person’s status prior to a trip to the disabled list — his own.

“You know, I’ve been struggling a little bit with one of my hips,” Saban said at his press conference, according to AL.com. “So, even though they don’t make them like they used to and most players would not be able to perform in spring practice like I did if they had a similar situation. Nobody could even tell but I might not be able to play golf for a few weeks and we’re going to do an evaluation of this at the end of spring. They say, even if it’s the worst-case scenario, it might be six or eight weeks.

“I want to coach for a lot of more years. So, whenever things like this come up, I want to be aggressive and proactive to get it taken care of. We’ll certainly do that and we have really good people to do it and I don’t think it should be a big deal.”

Saban was very much in a joking manner with regards to his injury, even if it keeps him off the links for a few weeks this summer. Given the way that his quarterbacks played at A-Day, that’s probably not a great thing for those around him as there will surely be nothing more to do than watch film between now and June.

Interceptions galore in Alabama spring game

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 13, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT
5 Comments

Five players threw passes during Alabama’s A-Day Game on Saturday, and four of them were intercepted. The only one who wasn’t? Redshirt freshman Slade Bolden, who plays wide receiver.

All four of the Tide’s quarterbacks were picked off throughout the course of the scrimmage, including Tua Tagovailoa. He was 19-of-37 for 265 yards with a touchdown and a pick, as his Crimson side fell to the White, 31-17. His scoring strike came on a 54-yard toss to Jerry Jeudy with 2:10 left to play, nudging the White’s deficit from three to two touchdowns.

Still, those two will be just fine, despite the loss. The real competition was to see who will be Tua’s backup, a battle waged between sophomore Mac Jones and true freshman Tualia Tagovailoa.

Both players played for the White team, leading the second-team offense against the second-team defense. Jones was 19-of-23 for 271 yards with two touchdowns and a pick, while the younger Tagovailoa was 6-of-9 for 93 yards with a score and a pick. Fourth-stringer Paul Tyson was 1-of-5 for 8 yards with a 30-yard pick-six to linebacker Jaylen Moody.

In addition to the four picks, the Alabama quarterbacks were credited with taking a combined 12 sacks.

Junior Brian Robinson, Jr. led the Tide’s ground efforts with 42 yards on 11 carries, while sophomore wide receiver Chadarius Townsend carried four times for 30 yards and junior running back Najee Harris carried nine times for 23 yards and a touchdown. Robinson also caught six passes for 52 yards.

Freshman John Metchie hauled in five passes for a game-high 133 yards, while Jeudy snared five balls for 104 yards and a touchdown, and junior Devonta Smith caught six passes for 95 yards. Freshman linebacker Shane Lee led all defenders with eight tackles. Lee joined senior defensive back Trevon Diggs (pictured, right), sophomore defensive back Eddie Smith and Moody in snatching interceptions. Nine different players combined to create Alabama’s 12 sacks; sophomore defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, sophomore linebacker Christopher Allen and freshman defensive lineman Antonio Alfano each registered two.

Alabama opens its 2019 campaign opposite Duke Aug. 31 in Atlanta.

Utah announces record gift to fund Rice-Eccles Stadium expansion

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettApr 13, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
4 Comments

Friday was a great day for Utah football, and not because the Utes held their annual Red-White Game. The program announced a record gift of $17.5 million to fund a planned renovation and expansion of Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The donation comes from the family of Ken Garff, a Utes donor who opened his first car dealership in 1932 and whose family now owns 50 luxury dealerships nationwide, ranking among the top 10 nationally. Ken Garff died in 1997.

“The success of our student-athletes and our department relies on the extraordinary generosity of our supporters and the Garff Family has been instrumental in elevating Utah Athletics to unimaginable heights,” Utah AD Mark Harlan said in a statement. “This transformational commitment from the Garffs will impact thousands of student-athletes, staff, coaches and fans for years to come and we are forever grateful for their kindness and support of our University.”

The donation will fund roughly half of the fundraising portion of the project. With the Garffs’ $17.5 million, donors have now contributed $32 million of the necessary $35 million. The remaining $45 million of the $80 million project will come from various revenue streams accessible to the athletics department.

The renovation, announced last November, will update the only untouched portion of Rice-Eccles Stadium, which opened in 1998. The project will enclose the stadium’s south end zone, boost capacity from 45,807 to 51,444, install revenue-generating luxury boxes and seating, while also replacing the Utes’ locker rooms, coaches offices, training rooms, meeting spaces and all other types of space necessary to run a modern football program.

Construction will begin after the Utes’ final 2020 home game and is slated to be complete in time for the following season.