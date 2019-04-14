Tigers supporting Tigers: Former Clemson teammates show up at Mizzou spring game to support Kelly Bryant

While the transition at quarterback from Kelly Bryant to Trevor Lawrence last season ruffled a few feathers at Clemson and led to the former’s transfer out of town prior to a championship run, time does tend to heal all wounds.
Case in point? Look no further than the Missouri spring game.
Via former Clemson sports information director Tim Bourret, take a look at Bryant’s former Tigers teammates turning out in Columbia to support the other Tigers quarterback:
Very cool and a testament to the character of everybody involved. It’s no easy feat to get from Clemson to the middle of Missouri but heck of a statement by the signal-caller’s former teammates to the ones he just wrapped up spring practice with.
Barry Alvarez is not known for biting his tongue when asked about any particular subject and the Wisconsin athletic director and Hall of Fame coach is certainly not self-censoring himself when it comes to the College Football Playoff.
In a Q&A with fans recorded by The Athletic this weekend, Alvarez called (again) for the field to be expanded from four to eight teams and, perhaps most notably, said that the selection committee recently has not been following the guidelines to pick the teams for the playoff like they should.
“I was on the initial committee and I thought four teams in the playoff was good. It was great. It was much better than the two-team playoff decided by computers. Because I wanted to know who’s programming those computers and what are they putting in? I was never satisfied with that. I thought four really helped college football. I thought that would be it,” said Alvarez. “But when our league is left out of the playoff for three years in a row, I’m not happy with that. I don’t think that we have followed the criteria set by the commissioners in naming those four teams. There’s a way you can go to eight teams very easily, starting a week early with a bye with the top four seeds. You can go to eight teams easily. There are eight teams that really could have a chance to win. So I think that it will expand. I just don’t know when.”
Alvarez said further that there is an opening for the CFP to make changes “about a year from now” and that Big Ten commish Jim Delany is in favor of expansion beyond four teams.
The Badgers boss had plenty more to say about potentially selling beer at Camp Randall and one-time discussions with Notre Dame to become a permanent fixture on the Irish’s schedule but those Playoff comments are no doubt the eye-openers from his town hall this weekend.
Though Alvarez is far from the first to call for expansion, his words do carry weight as somebody who was a member of the very first selection committee and will surely lead to further talk about what is happening right now and going forward with regards to the postseason in college football.
Utah isn’t the only Pac-12 South school exploring upgrades at their home stadium.
Speaking to reporters after the Wildcats spring game on Saturday, athletic director Dave Heeke confirmed that the school is exploring a massive renovation of Arizona Stadium that would include a rebuild of the entire west side of the stands:
It does not appear as though Arizona is ready to announce any renderings or anything but steps are being taken to finalize plans and begin the even bigger task of fundraising for such a project. It sounds like premium seating is the main driver behind the renovation and the Wildcats would look to accomplish the entire process over two seasons.
Arizona Stadium’s last major work came prior to the 2013 campaign when the school completed work on the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility that caps off the North end of the stadium. Even with that addition there is not a ton of suites for games in Tucson so you can understand why this project is being undertaken with some priority at the moment.
It will be a while before we have final figures but something says the Wildcats updates won’t come cheap either but that’s the necessary evil with stadiums in today’s day and age in college football.
Spring games are apparently the perfect time to unveil a new set of uniforms.
Joining Michigan State and Baylor, among others, this weekend, West Virginia announced a full new re-branding initiative with Nike at Saturday’s Gold Blue spring game and a new set of football uniforms. That includes four color variations, bringing back the gray alternate looks that were last used seven years ago.
Per the school release:
Mountaineer football will don the Nike Vapor Untouchable uniform chassis in 2019. The template will give the Mountaineers improved fit and functionally, reduced seams and grab points, shaped inseams, seamless fronts and shoulders to help leverage speed, improved moisture absorption and better all-around comfort with a high-tech light weight design.
The main upgrades to the new chassis from the current Flywire template used since 2013 will be improved fit, better temperature regulation, stronger durability, lighter weight and comfortability.
“I am excited to bring our marks together in a unified look,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. “For the first time in our history, all teams will share the same colors, numbers and wordmarks, which will improve our overall look. I want to thank Nike for its time and commitment to the project and for valuing the West Virginia brand. Being a member of Nike’s GIG process speaks volumes for our department.”
You can browse the full set of combinations and uniforms here, including WVU’s record on the gridiron when sporting a particular set of colors in the past.
As the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen likes to say, punters are people too.. but they just propose better than most. Okay maybe that’s reading too much into one such punter’s proposal, which was pulled off quite well at Ohio State’s annual spring game on Saturday.
At the center of it all was budding Buckeye cult hero Drue Chrisman. Under the guise of a halftime kicking contest, the redshirt junior was already down on one knee pretending to be the holder for his girlfriend Avery Eliason. While for a second it looked like he was going to pull a Lucy-Charlie Brown move, instead he very smoothly went for the ring and got the most pressure packed-part of the whole thing done when she, of course, said yes.
“I couldn’t think of a better place to do it than in Ohio Stadium, with the history behind the stadium,” Chrisman said, according to The Columbus Dispatch. “To be able to do that was just a privilege.”
The Cincinnati native is coming off one of his best seasons at OSU but something says 2019 will be hard to top no matter what after the festivities at the Horseshoe on Saturday.