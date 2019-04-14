WATCH: Ohio State’s punter drops to a knee during Buckeyes spring game to propose to girlfriend

As the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen likes to say, punters are people too.. but they just propose better than most. Okay maybe that’s reading too much into one such punter’s proposal, which was pulled off quite well at Ohio State’s annual spring game on Saturday.

At the center of it all was budding Buckeye cult hero Drue Chrisman. Under the guise of a halftime kicking contest, the redshirt junior was already down on one knee pretending to be the holder for his girlfriend Avery Eliason. While for a second it looked like he was going to pull a Lucy-Charlie Brown move, instead he very smoothly went for the ring and got the most pressure packed-part of the whole thing done when she, of course, said yes.

He booms punts. He flips water bottles. He proposes at the spring game. Congrats to @OhioStateFB punter/most interesting man @DChrisman91 and his fiancee! pic.twitter.com/ahJ2Rub7j0 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) April 13, 2019

“I couldn’t think of a better place to do it than in Ohio Stadium, with the history behind the stadium,” Chrisman said, according to The Columbus Dispatch. “To be able to do that was just a privilege.”

The Cincinnati native is coming off one of his best seasons at OSU but something says 2019 will be hard to top no matter what after the festivities at the Horseshoe on Saturday.