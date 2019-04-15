Akron suing stadium builders over faulty concrete railings

Akron is suing Welty Building Co. and “several other companies” over faulty concrete railings at InfoCision Stadium that the school says will cost more than $1 million to fix.
“The way they installed the railing was wrong. It’s not safe,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of UA, said in an interview Friday, via the Akron Beacon Journal. “That’s dangerous stuff — and we’ve got to get it fixed.”
According to the Beacon Journal, Akron and the state government of Ohio are everyone involved with the construction of the stadium and the concrete railings:
UA filed the lawsuit against HNTB Ohio Inc., which handled the design and construction administration of the stadium; Welty Building Co. in Fairlawn, the construction manager; Parsons Concrete Contractors Inc. in North Canton, which supplied the concrete; and EPI of Cleveland, which provided the grout to hold the railings in place. The university also is suing the surety companies that issued bonds on behalf of Parsons Concrete and EPI.
InfoCision Stadium was built in 2009 at a cost of $71 million.
“Since the problem was discovered approximately seven years ago we have continuously worked with the university to address any safety concerns, to identify those responsible and to get them to fix the problem,” Welty Building Co. said in a statement. “We are not aware of any ongoing safety concerns at this point and we have attended numerous meetings and mediations along with the university and other parties in an effort to resolve the issue. We expect the litigation will assign responsibility for the claimed defects where it is due, and that Welty will be found to have fully and properly performed its contract with the university.”
Ty’Son Williams began his college career at North Carolina, transferred to South Carolina, and will now transfer again for his final season. Williams on Sunday announced his intent to graduate transfer to BYU.
“I want to thank all the coaches and programs who reached out to give me an opportunity to continue my education for my last year,” he said in a tweet. “With that being said I will continue my last year of eligibility at Brigham Young University.”
After carrying 19 times for 57 yards as a Tar Heel in 2015, Williams sat out 2016 and then carried a combined 165 times for 799 yards and five touchdowns over the 2017-18 campaigns.
As a graduate transfer, Williams will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
He’ll walk into a BYU running backs room that returns leading rusher Lopini Katoa but looses second- and third-leading rushers Squally Canada and Matt Hadley, who totaled a combined 162 rushes last fall.
Illinois has added another wide receiver and another Trojan in Trevon Sidney.
Sidney is the second player this month to leave Los Angeles for Champaign, following former 5-star defensive end Oluwe Betiku, Jr. He’s also the second wide receiver addition in the past two months, joining Richmond’s Dejon Brissett.
A Pasadena native, Sidney signed with USC in 2016 and redshirted his first year on campus. After undergoing offseason surgery on both hips, Sidney appeared in nine 2017 games, catching three passes for 35 yards. He caught seven passes for 104 yards in nine appearances last season.
Though he’s leaving USC, could Sidney return to his hometown by helping Illinois reach the Rose Bowl? Probably not, but he’ll stranger things have happened. Right?
Barry Alvarez is not known for biting his tongue when asked about any particular subject and the Wisconsin athletic director and Hall of Fame coach is certainly not self-censoring himself when it comes to the College Football Playoff.
In a Q&A with fans recorded by The Athletic this weekend, Alvarez called (again) for the field to be expanded from four to eight teams and, perhaps most notably, said that the selection committee recently has not been following the guidelines to pick the teams for the playoff like they should.
“I was on the initial committee and I thought four teams in the playoff was good. It was great. It was much better than the two-team playoff decided by computers. Because I wanted to know who’s programming those computers and what are they putting in? I was never satisfied with that. I thought four really helped college football. I thought that would be it,” said Alvarez. “But when our league is left out of the playoff for three years in a row, I’m not happy with that. I don’t think that we have followed the criteria set by the commissioners in naming those four teams. There’s a way you can go to eight teams very easily, starting a week early with a bye with the top four seeds. You can go to eight teams easily. There are eight teams that really could have a chance to win. So I think that it will expand. I just don’t know when.”
Alvarez said further that there is an opening for the CFP to make changes “about a year from now” and that Big Ten commish Jim Delany is in favor of expansion beyond four teams.
The Badgers boss had plenty more to say about potentially selling beer at Camp Randall and one-time discussions with Notre Dame to become a permanent fixture on the Irish’s schedule but those Playoff comments are no doubt the eye-openers from his town hall this weekend.
Though Alvarez is far from the first to call for expansion, his words do carry weight as somebody who was a member of the very first selection committee and will surely lead to further talk about what is happening right now and going forward with regards to the postseason in college football.
Utah isn’t the only Pac-12 South school exploring upgrades at their home stadium.
Speaking to reporters after the Wildcats spring game on Saturday, athletic director Dave Heeke confirmed that the school is exploring a massive renovation of Arizona Stadium that would include a rebuild of the entire west side of the stands:
It does not appear as though Arizona is ready to announce any renderings or anything but steps are being taken to finalize plans and begin the even bigger task of fundraising for such a project. It sounds like premium seating is the main driver behind the renovation and the Wildcats would look to accomplish the entire process over two seasons.
Arizona Stadium’s last major work came prior to the 2013 campaign when the school completed work on the Lowell-Stevens Football Facility that caps off the North end of the stadium. Even with that addition there is not a ton of suites for games in Tucson so you can understand why this project is being undertaken with some priority at the moment.
It will be a while before we have final figures but something says the Wildcats updates won’t come cheap either but that’s the necessary evil with stadiums in today’s day and age in college football.