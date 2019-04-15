Indiana putting names back on football jerseys in 2019

All is right again in Bloomington, Indiana.
After a brief hiatus from having names of players stitched on the back of football jerseys, the Indiana Hoosiers are adding the names back to the uniforms this fall.
“After listening to feedback from a variety of sources, particularly from our fans, I believe it is the right decision to return to an exception for football to our tradition of not having players’ names on our uniforms,” Indiana Vice President and Director of Athletics Fred Glass said in a released statement on Monday. “I have come to understand that, taken together, the unique qualities of football including the size of the competition venue, the distance most of our fans from the field of play, the large number of players, and the use of duplicate numbers, as a practical matter call for the return of the players’ names to our football uniforms not withstanding our continuing philosophy of team over self.”
The removal of the player names in 2018 was to fall in line with a uniform effort across athletic programs at Indiana last season, but clearly there was enough reaction to convince the Hoosiers to go back to using the names on the uniform as quickly as possible.
The NFL draft is rapidly approaching on the football offseason calendar. The time when college football fans and NFL fans can come together in one single football event is always a fun time of the year for a variety of reasons. For college football fans, the bragging rights about having more players drafted than your rivals is something that is given close attention, and don’t think the coaches aren’t eager to cash in on the NFL draft buzz either.
This year, as is typically the case, a handful of coaches from the college game will be heading to the draft to send off some of their most recent success stories. Among those attending the event this year in Nashville will be some familiar faces. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be the headliners at the draft among the college football coaching fraternity. Other head coaches attending the event will include David Cutcliffe of Duke, Matt Luke of Ole Miss, Ed Orgeron of LSU, Mark Stoops of Kentucky, Willie Taggart of Florida State, Joe Moorhead of Mississippi State, and Lincoln Riley of Nebraska.
Although not a head coach, Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson will also reportedly be in attendance.
These are coaches of schools that are either well-represented at the NFL Draft on a regular basis and/or have some key players who may be going in the first round. Unfortunately, the NFL Draft being held in Nashville will not include either head coach from Tennessee or Vanderbilt unless there is a change in the plans.
For those keeping score at home, and there is unquestionably at least one of you doing so, that is five coaches from the SEC, three from the ACC, and one each from the Big Ten the Big 12.
The 2019 NFL Draft will run from April 25-27. The Arizona Cardinals currently own the top pick, which could end up being used for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner from Oklahoma, Kyler Murray.
The Florida Gators could potentially be about to lose a defensive end. According to a report by Matt Zenitz of Al.com, via Twitter, defensive end Malik Langham has decided to throw his name in the NCAA’s transfer portal, allowing him to have contact with other college football programs as he evaluates his immediate future.
Langham was a four-star member of Florida’s Class of 2018, which was the first recruiting class signed by current Gators head coach Dan Mullen. The Huntsville, Alabama native committed to Florida just days after taking an official visit Auburn as his recruiting process came down the final stretch in the Class of 2018. Alabama had previously been considered a favorite to land his recruitment in the weeks leading up to signing day in 2018. With plenty of offers to consider, Langham also made an official visit to Notre Dame in addition to unofficial visits to Kentucky, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and more.
Langham appeared in two games for Florida in 2018, in which he recorded one assist on a tackle as a backup option for the Gators. Under the NCAA’s revised redshirt rules implemented last fall, Langham is able to preserve a year of eligibility because he did not appear in more than four games last season. That will give Langham four years to still play, although he will have to sacrifice one year of eligibility now if he transfers to another FBS program. NCAA transfer rules would force Langham to sit out the 2019 season at any other FBS program before he can be eligible to play again in 2020, at which time he will have three years of eligibility remaining.
It is unknown where Langham will go from here. It is also unknown if there will be any waiver request for immediate eligibility put in play.
Ty’Son Williams began his college career at North Carolina, transferred to South Carolina, and will now transfer again for his final season. Williams on Sunday announced his intent to graduate transfer to BYU.
“I want to thank all the coaches and programs who reached out to give me an opportunity to continue my education for my last year,” he said in a tweet. “With that being said I will continue my last year of eligibility at Brigham Young University.”
After carrying 19 times for 57 yards as a Tar Heel in 2015, Williams sat out 2016 and then carried a combined 165 times for 799 yards and five touchdowns over the 2017-18 campaigns.
As a graduate transfer, Williams will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
He’ll walk into a BYU running backs room that returns leading rusher Lopini Katoa but looses second- and third-leading rushers Squally Canada and Matt Hadley, who totaled a combined 162 rushes last fall.
Illinois has added another wide receiver and another Trojan in Trevon Sidney.
Sidney is the second player this month to leave Los Angeles for Champaign, following former 5-star defensive end Oluwe Betiku, Jr. He’s also the second wide receiver addition in the past two months, joining Richmond’s Dejon Brissett.
A Pasadena native, Sidney signed with USC in 2016 and redshirted his first year on campus. After undergoing offseason surgery on both hips, Sidney appeared in nine 2017 games, catching three passes for 35 yards. He caught seven passes for 104 yards in nine appearances last season.
Though he’s leaving USC, could Sidney return to his hometown by helping Illinois reach the Rose Bowl? Probably not, but he’ll stranger things have happened. Right?