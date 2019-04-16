Alabama QB Layne Hatcher to transfer to Arkansas State

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Non-Alabama fans, raise your hands if you know who Layne Hatcher is. Now, for those who raised them, put ’em down as (most of) you all are lying.

The aforementioned Layne Hatcher (pictured, the one who’s not Tua Tagovailoa) had originally committed to Arkansas State before ultimately ditching ASU and signing with Alabama in May of 2018. Less than a year later, it’s now being reported that Hatcher has decided to transfer from Alabama and will continue his collegiate playing career at… Arkansas State.

Rivals.com was the first to report the move, with Hatcher’s father confirming his son’s decision.

Barring something completely unforeseen, Hatcher will have to sit out the 2019 season. The Arkansas native would then have three years of eligibility remaining that he could use beginning with the 2020 season.

Hatcher was a three-star 2018 signee who took a redshirt as a true freshman for his first and only season in Tuscaloosa.