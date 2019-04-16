Arkansas trading out FieldTurf for natural grass

Arkansas announced last year it would move back to natural grass at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium, and now that process has begun.
The Hogs concluded spring practice on Saturday, and on Tuesday the Hogs posted a time-lapse video of the artificial surface being torn out. The replacement, Tahoma 31, is currently being grown at Winstead Turf Farms in Arlington, Tenn.
The new sod is scheduled to arrive in Fayetteville on July 21, and the installation process will take place over several weeks. The Hogs won’t be able to practice on the new field until the final week of August, with the debut going down Aug. 31 against Portland State.
Arkansas last played on natural grass in 2009. With the move, the Hogs will leave Ole Miss as the only SEC West team playing on an artificial surface. Artificial surfaces are more commonplace in the SEC East, where Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt use the fake stuff.
If you were to make a list of the three people most responsible for Stanford’s historic turnaround from Pac-12 doormat to powerhouse, they would be Jim Harbaugh, David Shaw and Shannon Turley, and not necessarily in that order.
Harbaugh, of course, got the ball rolling and Shaw kept it rolling, but Turley bridged the two eras as perhaps the most important person in the program other than the head coach: the strength coach.
Arriving at Stanford alongside Harbaugh and Shaw ahead of the 2007 season, it was Turley who turned the Cardinal’s “Intellectual Brutality” vision into a reality, molding the players who would create one of the most physical programs in college football.
And now Turley is no longer with the program.
According to Cardinal Sports Report, Turley had been on administrative leave since Feb. 4 but has now parted ways with the program, for reasons that are not entirely clear. From the piece:
Multiple sources told Cardinal Sports Report that there was an issue brought to Stanford’s attention involving a former player. There were no details beyond that as the situation was locked up inside the football offices, and the office of athletic director Bernard Muir, in the Arrillaga Family Sports Center.
In addition to building the players’ bodies and fostering the team’s culture, Turley was also successful at ensuring players’ health, as Stanford was annually one of the healthiest programs in college football while also playing a notoriously physical brand of football. He was recognized by the National Strength and Conditioning Association and FootballScoop as the top strength coach in the industry. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.) Turley also oversaw Stanford’s entire strength and conditioning program on top of his duties as the football team’s head strength coach.
In Turley’s absence, CSR reports that assistant strength coach Cullen Carroll has assumed the head strength coach role with the football program, but it remains to be seen if that’s an interim role or a full-time promotion.
Punters are college football players too and, thus, aren’t immune to the “playing time grass is greener on the other campus” mentality of a growing number of players in the sport.
The latest to shine a spotlight on that burgeoning phenomenon on the booting side is Caleb Lightbourn, with the Lincoln Journal Star, among others, confirming that the punter’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. Lightbourn’s move to place his name in the portal would be the player’s first step in a move away from Lincoln, although it doesn’t necessarily mean he will actually transfer from the Cornhuskers.
What it does mean is that, one, Lightbourn can be contacted by other schools without receiving permission from his current school and, two, his current school can pull his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.
Lightbourn was the Cornhuskers’ starting punter from the beginning of the 2016 season to midway through 2018 before being supplanted by walk-on Isaac Armstrong. The Washington native’s best season was in 2017, when he averaged 42.1 yards per punt. This past season, he was at 41.6 before he was replaced by Armstrong.
Maryland continues to bide its time, waiting (somewhat) patiently to find out if they will immediately benefit from an intraconference addition.
When it was confirmed in late January that Ohio State transfer Keandre Jones had landed at Maryland, it was unclear if Jones would receive his degree from OSU in time to play for Maryland in 2019 or have to sit next season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Since then, Jones, who has enrolled in classes at U-M, and his new school have filed an appeal for a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility.
With the start of summer camp still a little less than four months away, both the linebacker and the program are still awaiting word on the waiver request.
“My attention right now is school first, getting through the spring,” Jones said according to the Baltimore Sun recently. “We’ll let the waiver stuff handle itself out.”
It’s unclear at this time what the substance of Jones’ appeal entails.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Jones was rated as the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland. Jones had originally committed to Maryland before, along with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, flipping to Ohio State after Locksley lost out on the head job with the Terrapins to DJ Durkin.
Most of Jones’ game action with the Buckeyes came on special teams. With the Terrapins, Jones would be viewed as a likely starter this coming season if the waiver request is granted.
One of the dozen or so players who have left Penn State over the past few months officially has a new college football home.
On the football program’s official Twitter feed earlier Tuesday, Texas Tech announced the addition of Zech McPhearson to the Red Raiders’ roster. As the cornerback comes to Lubbock as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for Tech in 2019.
And, as an added bonus, McPhearson has another season of eligibility he could use in 2020 as well.
A four-star 2016 signee, McPhearson was the highest-rated defensive back in the Nittany Lions’ class that year. After redshirting as a true freshman, McPhearson played in a combined 24 games the past two seasons, including 13 in 2018.
Following the 2017 season, McPhearson earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.