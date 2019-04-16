Michigan DE talks ‘betrayal’ of coach whose move to Ohio State made his ‘stomach turn a little bit’

The unmentionables of The Team Up North continue to be all wadded up by the defections of a pair of assistants to That Team Down South this offseason.

In January, Ohio State confirmed that Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Al Washington had been hired as part of Ryan Day‘s first coaching staff in Columbus. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh stated earlier this month he and Mattison won’t “be sending each other Christmas cards”; last week, one of Harbaugh’s assistants said he’s “got blood in my mouth” over the moves.

“I don’t wake up a day and not think about it,” U-M safeties coach/special teams coordinator Chris Partridge added.

Following U-M’s spring game Saturday, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, while acknowledging that Mattison “taught me so much when I got here,” mentioned the “betrayal” and sick feeling in his stomach he felt when his position coach left for the Wolverines’ most hated rival.

“You get a big feeling of betrayal, you know?” Hutchinson said according to the Toledo Blade. “He told me he’s either retiring or he’s renewing the contract, so I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I found out he’s leaving, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.’ Then he said Ohio State and that kinda makes your stomach, you know, turn a little bit. He taught me a lot, I’m not taking that away from him, but it gives you a different mindset on things.

“I wouldn’t mind if he went to any other school. But this s**t kind of hurts.”

Michigan and Ohio State will meet Nov. 30 of this year in Ann Arbor for the 116th renewal of the storied and ofttimes-heated rivalry. The Buckeyes have claimed victories in 14 of the last 15 meetings, including a 0-4 record with Harbaugh as the head coach.