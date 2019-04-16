Nebraska’s starting punter for 2½ years pursuing transfer

Punters are college football players too and, thus, aren’t immune to the “playing time grass is greener on the other campus” mentality of a growing number of players in the sport.

The latest to shine a spotlight on that burgeoning phenomenon on the booting side is Caleb Lightbourn, with the Lincoln Journal Star, among others, confirming that the punter’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. Lightbourn’s move to place his name in the portal would be the player’s first step in a move away from Lincoln, although it doesn’t necessarily mean he will actually transfer from the Cornhuskers.

What it does mean is that, one, Lightbourn can be contacted by other schools without receiving permission from his current school and, two, his current school can pull his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.

Lightbourn was the Cornhuskers’ starting punter from the beginning of the 2016 season to midway through 2018 before being supplanted by walk-on Isaac Armstrong. The Washington native’s best season was in 2017, when he averaged 42.1 yards per punt. This past season, he was at 41.6 before he was replaced by Armstrong.