Neck injury forces Clemson’s Noah DeHond to retire

A health issue has cost the defending national champions some depth along its offensive line.

On his personal Twitter account, Noah DeHond announced that he has been forced to retire from the game of football. The rising redshirt sophomore offensive tackle suffered a neck injury last year that forced him to miss the entire 2018 season.

“Words cannot express how much this game means to me,” the lineman wrote in an emotional social media post. “It has taken me places I could have only dreamed of and has brought people into my life who I will never forget. This game has helped forge who I am today and I am nothing but proud of it.”

To everyone who helped me get to where I am and to everyone who supported me while I wore the Orange and white, thank you. pic.twitter.com/rr5QOfpqeJ — Noah DeHond (@NDeHond) April 15, 2019

DeHond was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 11 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. After redshirting as a true freshman, the injury that forced DeHond’s retirement sidelined him for the entire 2018 season.

DeHond will remain on scholarship at Clemson, but will not count against the football program’s 85-man limit.