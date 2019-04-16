Ohio State transfer Keandre Jones still awaiting word on immediate eligibility at Maryland

Maryland continues to bide its time, waiting (somewhat) patiently to find out if they will immediately benefit from an intraconference addition.

When it was confirmed in late January that Ohio State transfer Keandre Jones had landed at Maryland, it was unclear if Jones would receive his degree from OSU in time to play for Maryland in 2019 or have to sit next season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Since then, Jones, who has enrolled in classes at U-M, and his new school have filed an appeal for a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility.

With the start of summer camp still a little less than four months away, both the linebacker and the program are still awaiting word on the waiver request.

“My attention right now is school first, getting through the spring,” Jones said according to the Baltimore Sun recently. “We’ll let the waiver stuff handle itself out.”

It’s unclear at this time what the substance of Jones’ appeal entails.

A four-star member of OSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Jones was rated as the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland. Jones had originally committed to Maryland before, along with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, flipping to Ohio State after Locksley lost out on the head job with the Terrapins to DJ Durkin.

Most of Jones’ game action with the Buckeyes came on special teams. With the Terrapins, Jones would be viewed as a likely starter this coming season if the waiver request is granted.