Texas Tech announces addition of Penn State transfer Zach McPhearson

One of the dozen or so players who have left Penn State over the past few months officially has a new college football home.
On the football program’s official Twitter feed earlier Tuesday, Texas Tech announced the addition of Zech McPhearson to the Red Raiders’ roster. As the cornerback comes to Lubbock as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately for Tech in 2019.
And, as an added bonus, McPhearson has another season of eligibility he could use in 2020 as well.
A four-star 2016 signee, McPhearson was the highest-rated defensive back in the Nittany Lions’ class that year. After redshirting as a true freshman, McPhearson played in a combined 24 games the past two seasons, including 13 in 2018.
Following the 2017 season, McPhearson earned Academic All-Big Ten honors.
Maryland continues to bide its time, waiting (somewhat) patiently to find out if they will immediately benefit from an intraconference addition.
When it was confirmed in late January that Ohio State transfer Keandre Jones had landed at Maryland, it was unclear if Jones would receive his degree from OSU in time to play for Maryland in 2019 or have to sit next season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules. Since then, Jones, who has enrolled in classes at U-M, and his new school have filed an appeal for a waiver from the NCAA that would grant him immediate eligibility.
With the start of summer camp still a little less than four months away, both the linebacker and the program are still awaiting word on the waiver request.
“My attention right now is school first, getting through the spring,” Jones said according to the Baltimore Sun recently. “We’ll let the waiver stuff handle itself out.”
It’s unclear at this time what the substance of Jones’ appeal entails.
A four-star member of OSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Jones was rated as the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland. Jones had originally committed to Maryland before, along with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, flipping to Ohio State after Locksley lost out on the head job with the Terrapins to DJ Durkin.
Most of Jones’ game action with the Buckeyes came on special teams. With the Terrapins, Jones would be viewed as a likely starter this coming season if the waiver request is granted.
With the book officially closed on spring practice 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma’s depth along the defensive line has taken (another) hit.
Late last week, SoonerScoop.com was the first to report that Tyreece Lott is no longer with the Sooners football team. The Oklahoman subsequently confirmed the initial report.
An OU official has confirmed to CFT that, at the time of this posting, Lott is not currently listed in the NCAA transfer database, although that wouldn’t necessarily preclude a transfer at some point.
A three-star member of the Sooners’ 2017 recruiting class, Lott played in a combined 16 games the past two seasons (11 in 2018, five the year before). In that span, he was credited with 14 tackles, including one for a loss.
Lott is the third defensive lineman to leave OU the past two months. In mid-February, Ron Tatum‘s name first appeared in the portal; a few days later, and after initially indicating he was leaving to enlist in the Navy, Derek Green instead announced that he would be putting his military career on hold and continuing his collegiate playing career.
A health issue has cost the defending national champions some depth along its offensive line.
On his personal Twitter account, Noah DeHond announced that he has been forced to retire from the game of football. The rising redshirt sophomore offensive tackle suffered a neck injury last year that forced him to miss the entire 2018 season.
“Words cannot express how much this game means to me,” the lineman wrote in an emotional social media post. “It has taken me places I could have only dreamed of and has brought people into my life who I will never forget. This game has helped forge who I am today and I am nothing but proud of it.”
DeHond was a three-star 2017 signee who was rated as the No. 11 player at any position in the state of New Jersey. After redshirting as a true freshman, the injury that forced DeHond’s retirement sidelined him for the entire 2018 season.
DeHond will remain on scholarship at Clemson, but will not count against the football program’s 85-man limit.
The unmentionables of The Team Up North continue to be all wadded up by the defections of a pair of assistants to That Team Down South this offseason.
In January, Ohio State confirmed that Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Al Washington had been hired as part of Ryan Day‘s first coaching staff in Columbus. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh stated earlier this month he and Mattison won’t “be sending each other Christmas cards”; last week, one of Harbaugh’s assistants said he’s “got blood in my mouth” over the moves.
“I don’t wake up a day and not think about it,” U-M safeties coach/special teams coordinator Chris Partridge added.
Following U-M’s spring game Saturday, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, while acknowledging that Mattison “taught me so much when I got here,” mentioned the “betrayal” and sick feeling in his stomach he felt when his position coach left for the Wolverines’ most hated rival.
“You get a big feeling of betrayal, you know?” Hutchinson said according to the Toledo Blade. “He told me he’s either retiring or he’s renewing the contract, so I’m like, ‘Oh, OK.’ I found out he’s leaving, I’m like, ‘Oh, OK, whatever.’ Then he said Ohio State and that kinda makes your stomach, you know, turn a little bit. He taught me a lot, I’m not taking that away from him, but it gives you a different mindset on things.
“I wouldn’t mind if he went to any other school. But this s**t kind of hurts.”
Michigan and Ohio State will meet Nov. 30 of this year in Ann Arbor for the 116th renewal of the storied and ofttimes-heated rivalry. The Buckeyes have claimed victories in 14 of the last 15 meetings, including a 0-4 record with Harbaugh as the head coach.