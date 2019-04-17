Getty Images

Jeff Thomas one of two Miami WRs who underwent surgery

By John TaylorApr 17, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jeff Thomas‘ return to South Beach has hit a bit of an injury hurdle.

Miami confirmed Tuesday that Thomas was one of two Hurricanes wide receivers who have undergone what was described as “minor arthroscopic knee surgery on their right knee.” The other receiver to go under the scope was Brian Hightower.

The specific injury wasn’t detailed by the program, nor was a timetable for a return to football activities for either player.

The medical hiccup for Thomas is the latest bump in the road for the very talented receiver.

In late December of last year, Illinois announced that Jeff Thomas had signed a financial aid agreement and would enroll at the university for the spring 2019 semester.  That move came a month or so after the talented wide receiver was dismissed by then-Miami head coach Mark Richt for unspecified reasons.

Richt, however, abruptly retired on Dec. 30 and was replaced by former UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who had taken over as the head coach at Temple a couple of weeks earlier before abandoning the Owls.  The combination of Richt’s retirement and Diaz’s return apparently cracked the door on a future for Thomas with the Hurricanes as it was reported in mid-January that there was a possibility the receiver will return; that possibility turned into a reality a couple of days later as the wide receiver reneged on his commitment to the Illini and returned to the Hurricanes.

Last week, Thomas spoke to the media for the first time since his about-face.

At the time of his departure/dismissal in November, Thomas was leading the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (563). The sophomore’s 16.1 yards per reception were second on the team while his three touchdown receptions were tied for third.

As a true freshman the year before, he averaged an even 22 yards per catch on his 17 receptions and caught a pair of touchdown passes.

As a true freshman this past season, Hightower started two of the 10 games in which he played.  In that action, Hightower caught four passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Notre Dame WR charged with punching cops enters into pretrial diversion agreement

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 17, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Provided he keeps his nose clean over the next 365 days, Javon McKinley‘s legal misstep will be a thing of the past.

According to the South Bend Tribune, McKinley has entered into a pretrial diversion agreement with St. Joseph County (Ind.) prosecutors.  If the Notre Dame wide receiver completes the terms of the agreement, which includes 40 hours of community service, a drug and alcohol evaluation — and completing treatment depending on the results of the evaluation — paying court costs and not being arrested on any other charges over the next year, all of the charges he is facing would be dismissed.

In mid-February, McKinley was originally arrested on two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official while engaged in official duties and one count of resisting law enforcement.  The charges stemmed from an incident in which it’s alleged that an intoxicated McKinley, who was found unresponsive in the back of an Uber vehicle, punched a pair of police officers who were attempting to safely escort the wide receiver back to his dorm room.

As a result of the off-field incident, head coach Brian Kelly confirmed in early March that McKinley has been indefinitely suspended from the Fighting Irish football program.  McKinley was subsequently reinstated conditionally by Kelly.

The Indianapolis Star wrote that “McKinley sought out and apologized to each person involved in the incident, as required by the prosecutor’s office.”

A four-star member of Notre Dame’s 2016 recruiting class, McKinley was rated as the No. 18 receiver in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of California.  Only two 2016 Fighting Irish signees, both offensive tackles, were rated higher than McKinley in that year’s class.

McKinley played in six games as a true freshman and four in 2018, with missing the entire 2017 season because of injury sandwiched in between.

Notre Dame confirms famed leprechaun mascot will be a female for first time ever

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 17, 2019, 9:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As college football gets set to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the sport, one of its bluebloods will be making some sideline gender history of its own.

Since it first debuted as Notre Dame’s official mascot in 1965, the leprechaun has been exclusively male and mostly white.  That will change this year, however, as Notre Dame announced Tuesday that, for the first time ever, a female will serve as one of the school’s three official mascots for the 2019-20 school year.

Lynnette Wukie, a film, television and theatre major who hails from Elyria, Ohio, and Midview High School (Go Middies!), has been selected to break the gender barrier at the South Bend school as she enters her junior year. “Who says the Fighting Irish can’t fight like a girl?” Wukie stated in an application video that ultimately led to her selection.

In addition to Wukie, rising junior Samuel Jackson and rising sophomore Conal Fagan will serve as the other two official leprechaun mascots at various sporting events at the school, including football and men’s and women’s basketball among others.

Wukie and Jackson will also become the second and third African-Americans to play the role of leprechaun, joining Mike Brown, who broke the mascot color barrier at the school in 1999.  Additionally, Fagan, a native of Northern Ireland, last season became the first native Irishman to play the part of mascot.

“We’re so excited to welcome Sam, Conal and Lynnette as next year’s leprechauns,” head cheerleading coach Delayna Herndon said in a statement. “Each bring their own strengths and personalities to the role, and I’m excited to see them represent Notre Dame on the sidelines next season. As such a visible representative of Notre Dame, the leprechaun is a role model to fans across the country, and we hope this group can inspire people of all backgrounds to see themselves as a vital part of the Notre Dame family.”

Syracuse LB Tim Walton latest to enter transfer database

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 17, 2019, 7:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Another day — hell, another hour — another college football player has placed his name in what’s a burgeoning transfer portal.

First reported by 247Sports.com and subsequently confirmed by the Syracuse Post-Standard, Tim Walton is contemplating a move away from Syracuse as he has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database.  As Walton is on pace to graduate from his current school next month, he would be eligible to play immediately at a new FBS school in 2019.

The linebacker would also have a second season of eligibility he could use in 2020 as well.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Walton has appeared in a combined four games the past two seasons — two in 2018, two in 2017.

If he ultimately ends up leaving — he could pull his name from the database and return — Walton would become the fourth Orange player to leave the program in the last couple of months, joining quarterback Chance Amie, wide receiver Devin Butler (HERE) and linebacker Nadarius Fagan.

Western Michigan to pull in $1.5 million for 2026 game vs. Wisconsin

Getty Images
By John TaylorApr 17, 2019, 6:06 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Not surprisingly, it continues to pay for a Group of Five program to schedule games with Power Five schools.

Western Michigan confirmed Tuesday that it has a signed contract to play a one-off 2026 game against Wisconsin.  The matchup will, obviously, take place in Madison and is scheduled for a Sept. 5 kickoff in Camp Randall Stadium.

The two schools have met five times previously, the first coming in 1963 and the most recent in 2017.  The Badgers own a 4-1 edge in the miniseries, with the Broncos lone win coming on the road in 1988.

The first four games were played in Madison, while they squared off in the Cotton Bowl following the 2016 regular season.

Per the school, UW will pay WMU $1.5 million for that game.  That’s the same amount Michigan State (2022, 2025), Iowa (2023) and Illinois (2025) will pay to host future matchups with WMU.  A 2021 game in Ann Arbor against Michigan will net the MAC program $1.4 million.