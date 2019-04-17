Neck injury forces four-star 2017 BYU signee to retire

A health issue has cost BYU some depth along its defensive line.
On his Instagram account earlier this week, Langi Tuifua announced that he has been forced to retire from the sport of football. “I have been battling a neck injury over the past year to try to return to football, but it’s just not wise to continue play,” the defensive end wrote.
As a true freshman in 2017, Tuifua played in 10 games. This past season, the lineman played in just one game as he battled the issue that has forced him to walk away from the sport.
It should be noted that only one signee in the Cougars’ class in 2017 was rated higher than Tuifua.
Coming off an injury-plagued season, Rhashid Bonnette had been expected to play an increasing role in Louisiana Tech’s passing attack in 2019. The key words in that sentence, though, are “had” and “been.”
Head coach Skip Holtz confirmed earlier this week that Bonnette has decided to leave the Bulldogs and entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The move comes not long after the fifth-year senior wide receiver was indefinitely suspended by Holtz for violating unspecified team rules.
As Bonnette would be headed to a new school as a Tech graduate, he’d be eligible to play at another FBS program immediately in 2019. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.
During his time in Ruston, Bonnette totaled 1,065 yards and three touchdowns on his 74 receptions. 22 of those catches, 300 of the yards and one of the touchdowns came this past season.
For those who had Zay Brown as the latest player to leave Will Muschamp‘s South Carolina football program, collect your winnings. Or gloat. Or whatever.
Amidst reports alluding to it, a USC official confirmed overnight that Brown has indeed entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Such a move means that other schools can contact Brown without receiving permission from his current school, although it doesn’t preclude him from returning to the Gamecocks.
Conversely, USC can also pull Brown’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.
Brown was a three-star member of USC’s 2017 recruiting class who didn’t play a down for the Gamecocks. After coming to Columbia as a safety, Brown moved to linebacker in 2018.
Brown is at least the seventh player to transfer from the Gamecocks this offseason, joining, among others, defensive end Shameik Blackshear (HERE), quarterback Darius Douglas (HERE) and running back Ty’Son Williams (HERE).
On the same day Texas Tech benefited from the transfer portal, the Red Raiders saw its roster depleted by the same mechanism.
On his personal Twitter account, Red Raiders quarterback McLane Carter announced that, “[a]fter much consideration, I have decided it is in my best interests to explore other opportunities going forward as a student athlete.” Carter is expected to graduate from Tech later this offseason, which would make him eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if that’s the tack he ultimately decides to take.
The upcoming season would serve as the signal-caller’s final year of eligibility.
After beating out Alan Bowman and Jett Duffey, McLane opened this past season as the Red Raiders’ starter under center. However, a high-ankle sprain suffered in that opening loss to Ole Miss sidelined McLane for most of the remainder of the year until he returned to start the regular-season finale.
The past two seasons, Carter accounted for 677 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions on his 97 pass attempts (51 completions). Carter underwent surgery on his ankle last month, a procedure related to the injury that hampered for most f 2018.
Provided he keeps his nose clean over the next 365 days, Javon McKinley‘s legal misstep will be a thing of the past.
According to the South Bend Tribune, McKinley has entered into a pretrial diversion agreement with St. Joseph County (Ind.) prosecutors. If the Notre Dame wide receiver completes the terms of the agreement, which includes 40 hours of community service, a drug and alcohol evaluation — and completing treatment depending on the results of the evaluation — paying court costs and not being arrested on any other charges over the next year, all of the charges he is facing would be dismissed.
In mid-February, McKinley was originally arrested on two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official while engaged in official duties and one count of resisting law enforcement. The charges stemmed from an incident in which it’s alleged that an intoxicated McKinley, who was found unresponsive in the back of an Uber vehicle, punched a pair of police officers who were attempting to safely escort the wide receiver back to his dorm room.
As a result of the off-field incident, head coach Brian Kelly confirmed in early March that McKinley has been indefinitely suspended from the Fighting Irish football program. McKinley was subsequently reinstated conditionally by Kelly.
The Indianapolis Star wrote that “McKinley sought out and apologized to each person involved in the incident, as required by the prosecutor’s office.”
A four-star member of Notre Dame’s 2016 recruiting class, McKinley was rated as the No. 18 receiver in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of California. Only two 2016 Fighting Irish signees, both offensive tackles, were rated higher than McKinley in that year’s class.
McKinley played in six games as a true freshman and four in 2018, with missing the entire 2017 season because of injury sandwiched in between.