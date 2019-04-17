Notre Dame WR charged with punching cops enters into pretrial diversion agreement

Provided he keeps his nose clean over the next 365 days, Javon McKinley‘s legal misstep will be a thing of the past.

According to the South Bend Tribune, McKinley has entered into a pretrial diversion agreement with St. Joseph County (Ind.) prosecutors. If the Notre Dame wide receiver completes the terms of the agreement, which includes 40 hours of community service, a drug and alcohol evaluation — and completing treatment depending on the results of the evaluation — paying court costs and not being arrested on any other charges over the next year, all of the charges he is facing would be dismissed.

In mid-February, McKinley was originally arrested on two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official while engaged in official duties and one count of resisting law enforcement. The charges stemmed from an incident in which it’s alleged that an intoxicated McKinley, who was found unresponsive in the back of an Uber vehicle, punched a pair of police officers who were attempting to safely escort the wide receiver back to his dorm room.

As a result of the off-field incident, head coach Brian Kelly confirmed in early March that McKinley has been indefinitely suspended from the Fighting Irish football program. McKinley was subsequently reinstated conditionally by Kelly.

The Indianapolis Star wrote that “McKinley sought out and apologized to each person involved in the incident, as required by the prosecutor’s office.”

A four-star member of Notre Dame’s 2016 recruiting class, McKinley was rated as the No. 18 receiver in the country and the No. 16 player at any position in the state of California. Only two 2016 Fighting Irish signees, both offensive tackles, were rated higher than McKinley in that year’s class.

McKinley played in six games as a true freshman and four in 2018, with missing the entire 2017 season because of injury sandwiched in between.