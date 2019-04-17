One-time starting QB McLane Carter leaving Texas Tech

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the same day Texas Tech benefited from the transfer portal, the Red Raiders saw its roster depleted by the same mechanism.

On his personal Twitter account, Red Raiders quarterback McLane Carter announced that, “[a]fter much consideration, I have decided it is in my best interests to explore other opportunities going forward as a student athlete.” Carter is expected to graduate from Tech later this offseason, which would make him eligible to play immediately at another FBS school if that’s the tack he ultimately decides to take.

The upcoming season would serve as the signal-caller’s final year of eligibility.

After beating out Alan Bowman and Jett Duffey, McLane opened this past season as the Red Raiders’ starter under center. However, a high-ankle sprain suffered in that opening loss to Ole Miss sidelined McLane for most of the remainder of the year until he returned to start the regular-season finale.

The past two seasons, Carter accounted for 677 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions on his 97 pass attempts (51 completions). Carter underwent surgery on his ankle last month, a procedure related to the injury that hampered for most f 2018.