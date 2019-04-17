Penn State QB Tommy Stevens enters transfer portal

The most likely successor to Trace McSorley at Penn State could be looking to play ball elsewhere this fall. Tommy Stevens, who had been assumed to be the next starting quarterback for Penn State by many this offseason, has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle was the first to report news of Stevens entering the transfer portal, via Twitter. The Centre Daily Times followed up with a confirmed report.

By adding his name to the transfer portal, Stevens can now make official contact with any other football program looking to add a quarterback to their roster. While this does not necessarily rule out a return to the Nittany Lions in the fall, it seems that most players entering the transfer portal tend to take their game elsewhere when all is said and done. A number of Penn State players have taken advantage of the transfer portal this season, although Penn State has seen players withdraw their name from the portal as well to remain in Happy Valley. We’ll see what the future holds for Stevens.

Stevens backed up McSorley as Penn State’s quarterback the last couple of seasons. Penn State used Stevens in a variety of ways in the offense at times too by sending him out as a receiver at times the last two seasons. Stevens rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 110 yards with a touchdown and an interception last fall. He added just two receptions for two yards after catching 12 passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.

As a graduating senior, Stevens will have immediate eligibility in 2019, and he could potentially star at a number of programs in need of a boost at quarterback.

If Stevens is on the move, that likely leads Penn State to put the keys to the offense in the hands of Sean Clifford, who James Franklin suggested would continue to battle for the starting job with Stevens leading up to the start of the 2019 season. That competition would likely be over if Stevens leaves Penn State for another playing opportunity.

