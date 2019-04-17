Syracuse and Pitt add future home-and-home games with Western Michigan

Any time a MAC program can land a home-and-home deal with a program from a power conference is considered a nice victory. To be able to land two is even better.
Western Michigan has done just that with the addition of two home-and-home series with ACC members Syracuse and Pittsburgh. The addition of two games with Syracuse is a continuation of a current arrangement between the two schools while the games with Pitt are new to the schedule.
Western Michigan will host Syracuse on September 26, 2020 and the Broncos will pay a visit to the Orange on September 9, 2023. Pittsburgh will host the MAC program on September 18, 2021 and the Panthers will visit Western Michigan on September 17, 2022.
As members of the ACC, both Syracuse and Pittsburgh are required to schedule at least one non-conference game against another power conference opponent. Western Michigan does not satisfy that scheduling requirement but each school has the requirement satisfied in the years with their Western Michigan games. Pitt is scheduled to play at Tennessee in 2021 and will host West Virginia and Tennessee in 2022. Syracuse is set to play at Rutgers in 2020 and will play at Purdue in 2023.
Western Michigan has plenty of power conference opponents on the future schedules in addition to the home-and-home deals with Syracuse and Pittsburgh, but the other games currently scheduled are all road games. Western Michigan will play at Michigan State this year (they also play at Syracuse in their original scheduling agreement). Future road games against power conference opponents include Notre Dame (2020), Michigan (2021), Michigan State (2022, 2025), Iowa (2023), Illinois (2025), and Wisconsin (2026).
Despite plenty of success across the entire athletics department under his watch, LSU athletics director Joe Alleva is stepping down from his position. LSU confirmed the news, which had been broken earlier in the day by multiple outlets, with an announcement Wednesday evening. Alleva will transition to a new position with LSU as the special assistant to the president for donor relations. Alleva will continue in the role of AD until a permanent replacement can be found.
“We are grateful to Joe for his years of service and dedication to LSU,” said LSU President F. King Alexander said in a released statement. “Under his leadership, LSU Athletics has become even more nationally competitive and our student-athletes have reached new levels of academic achievement.”
“The eleven years Annie and I have been here in Baton Rouge have been some of the best in our lives,” Alleva said in his statement. “We have made lifelong friends and memories in Louisiana. This is truly a special place. It’s been an honor to serve LSU, and I am proud to continue to do that in a new role.”
Alleva was named the athletics director at LSU in July 2008 after previously holding the same position at Duke. Alleva has never been one to find himself not in the spotlight for various degrees of controversy, from his handling of the rape scandal with the Duke lacrosse program to his time at LSU trying to satisfy boosters. Alleva was criticized by some boosters for being reluctant to part ways with former LSU head coach Les Miles and make a move to hire Jimbo Fisher from Florida State. Instead, Alleva ended up hiring Ed Orgeron to be the head coach of the Tigers and Fisher is now handsomely paid to be the head coach at SEC West foe Texas A&M.
Alleva has always been one of the more vocal ADs in the SEC, never shy to share an opinion he had regardless of how popular it was with LSU fans or others around the SEC. Alleva led the charge in a bizarre feud with Florida over the handling of rescheduled games due to weather-related issues in recent years, as just one example. Within the LSU community more recently, Alleva came under fire for the handling of men’s basketball coach Will Wade, who was just reinstated by the program after his suspension related to his connection to the FBI recruiting scandal investigation.
LSU will undoubtedly be able to hire a top-notch AD to replace Alleva once this potential change becomes official, although how soon LSU will have a replacement lined up remains to be seen. As for Orgeron, his job should appear to be on pretty stable ground. Any time an AD is fired it is easy to wonder what happens to the football coach. Fortunately for Orgeron, he’s coming off a victory in the Fiesta Bowl and has LSU playing some winning football. It may not be SEC championship caliber football, but it is still some good quality football producing some notable wins along the way to secure any coach’s job. Unless the 2019 season is a complete disaster in Baton Rouge, Orgeron should feel more than comfortable in his current position regardless of who becomes the next AD at LSU.
The most likely successor to Trace McSorley at Penn State could be looking to play ball elsewhere this fall. Tommy Stevens, who had been assumed to be the next starting quarterback for Penn State by many this offseason, has reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle was the first to report news of Stevens entering the transfer portal, via Twitter. The Centre Daily Times followed up with a confirmed report.
By adding his name to the transfer portal, Stevens can now make official contact with any other football program looking to add a quarterback to their roster. While this does not necessarily rule out a return to the Nittany Lions in the fall, it seems that most players entering the transfer portal tend to take their game elsewhere when all is said and done. A number of Penn State players have taken advantage of the transfer portal this season, although Penn State has seen players withdraw their name from the portal as well to remain in Happy Valley. We’ll see what the future holds for Stevens.
Stevens backed up McSorley as Penn State’s quarterback the last couple of seasons. Penn State used Stevens in a variety of ways in the offense at times too by sending him out as a receiver at times the last two seasons. Stevens rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 110 yards with a touchdown and an interception last fall. He added just two receptions for two yards after catching 12 passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.
As a graduating senior, Stevens will have immediate eligibility in 2019, and he could potentially star at a number of programs in need of a boost at quarterback.
If Stevens is on the move, that likely leads Penn State to put the keys to the offense in the hands of Sean Clifford, who James Franklin suggested would continue to battle for the starting job with Stevens leading up to the start of the 2019 season. That competition would likely be over if Stevens leaves Penn State for another playing opportunity.
Coming off an injury-plagued season, Rhashid Bonnette had been expected to play an increasing role in Louisiana Tech’s passing attack in 2019. The key words in that sentence, though, are “had” and “been.”
Head coach Skip Holtz confirmed earlier this week that Bonnette has decided to leave the Bulldogs and entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. The move comes not long after the fifth-year senior wide receiver was indefinitely suspended by Holtz for violating unspecified team rules.
As Bonnette would be headed to a new school as a Tech graduate, he’d be eligible to play at another FBS program immediately in 2019. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.
During his time in Ruston, Bonnette totaled 1,065 yards and three touchdowns on his 74 receptions. 22 of those catches, 300 of the yards and one of the touchdowns came this past season.
A health issue has cost BYU some depth along its defensive line.
On his Instagram account earlier this week, Langi Tuifua announced that he has been forced to retire from the sport of football. “I have been battling a neck injury over the past year to try to return to football, but it’s just not wise to continue play,” the defensive end wrote.
As a true freshman in 2017, Tuifua played in 10 games. This past season, the lineman played in just one game as he battled the issue that has forced him to walk away from the sport.
It should be noted that only one signee in the Cougars’ class in 2017 was rated higher than Tuifua.