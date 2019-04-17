Western Michigan to pull in $1.5 million for 2026 game vs. Wisconsin

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, it continues to pay for a Group of Five program to schedule games with Power Five schools.

Western Michigan confirmed Tuesday that it has a signed contract to play a one-off 2026 game against Wisconsin. The matchup will, obviously, take place in Madison and is scheduled for a Sept. 5 kickoff in Camp Randall Stadium.

The two schools have met five times previously, the first coming in 1963 and the most recent in 2017. The Badgers own a 4-1 edge in the miniseries, with the Broncos lone win coming on the road in 1988.

The first four games were played in Madison, while they squared off in the Cotton Bowl following the 2016 regular season.

Per the school, UW will pay WMU $1.5 million for that game. That’s the same amount Michigan State (2022, 2025), Iowa (2023) and Illinois (2025) will pay to host future matchups with WMU. A 2021 game in Ann Arbor against Michigan will net the MAC program $1.4 million.