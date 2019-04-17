Western Michigan to pull in $1.5 million for 2026 game vs. Wisconsin

Not surprisingly, it continues to pay for a Group of Five program to schedule games with Power Five schools.
Western Michigan confirmed Tuesday that it has a signed contract to play a one-off 2026 game against Wisconsin. The matchup will, obviously, take place in Madison and is scheduled for a Sept. 5 kickoff in Camp Randall Stadium.
The two schools have met five times previously, the first coming in 1963 and the most recent in 2017. The Badgers own a 4-1 edge in the miniseries, with the Broncos lone win coming on the road in 1988.
The first four games were played in Madison, while they squared off in the Cotton Bowl following the 2016 regular season.
Per the school, UW will pay WMU $1.5 million for that game. That’s the same amount Michigan State (2022, 2025), Iowa (2023) and Illinois (2025) will pay to host future matchups with WMU. A 2021 game in Ann Arbor against Michigan will net the MAC program $1.4 million.
Another day — hell, another hour — another college football player has placed his name in what’s a burgeoning transfer portal.
First reported by 247Sports.com and subsequently confirmed by the Syracuse Post-Standard, Tim Walton is contemplating a move away from Syracuse as he has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. As Walton is on pace to graduate from his current school next month, he would be eligible to play immediately at a new FBS school in 2019.
The linebacker would also have a second season of eligibility he could use in 2020 as well.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2016, Walton has appeared in a combined four games the past two seasons — two in 2018, two in 2017.
If he ultimately ends up leaving — he could pull his name from the database and return — Walton would become the fourth Orange player to leave the program in the last couple of months, joining quarterback Chance Amie, wide receiver Devin Butler (HERE) and linebacker Nadarius Fagan.
If you were to make a list of the three people most responsible for Stanford’s historic turnaround from Pac-12 doormat to powerhouse, they would be Jim Harbaugh, David Shaw and Shannon Turley, and not necessarily in that order.
Harbaugh, of course, got the ball rolling and Shaw kept it rolling, but Turley bridged the two eras as perhaps the most important person in the program other than the head coach: the strength coach.
Arriving at Stanford alongside Harbaugh and Shaw ahead of the 2007 season, it was Turley who turned the Cardinal’s “Intellectual Brutality” vision into a reality, molding the players who would create one of the most physical programs in college football.
And now Turley is no longer with the program.
According to Cardinal Sports Report, Turley had been on administrative leave since Feb. 4 but has now parted ways with the program, for reasons that are not entirely clear. From the piece:
Multiple sources told Cardinal Sports Report that there was an issue brought to Stanford’s attention involving a former player. There were no details beyond that as the situation was locked up inside the football offices, and the office of athletic director Bernard Muir, in the Arrillaga Family Sports Center.
In addition to building the players’ bodies and fostering the team’s culture, Turley was also successful at ensuring players’ health, as Stanford was annually one of the healthiest programs in college football while also playing a notoriously physical brand of football. He was recognized by the National Strength and Conditioning Association and FootballScoop as the top strength coach in the industry. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.) Turley also oversaw Stanford’s entire strength and conditioning program on top of his duties as the football team’s head strength coach.
In Turley’s absence, CSR reports that assistant strength coach Cullen Carroll has assumed the head strength coach role with the football program, but it remains to be seen if that’s an interim role or a full-time promotion.
Arkansas announced last year it would move back to natural grass at Reynolds-Razorback Stadium, and now that process has begun.
The Hogs concluded spring practice on Saturday, and on Tuesday the Hogs posted a time-lapse video of the artificial surface being torn out. The replacement, Tahoma 31, is currently being grown at Winstead Turf Farms in Arlington, Tenn.
The new sod is scheduled to arrive in Fayetteville on July 21, and the installation process will take place over several weeks. The Hogs won’t be able to practice on the new field until the final week of August, with the debut going down Aug. 31 against Portland State.
Arkansas last played on natural grass in 2009. With the move, the Hogs will leave Ole Miss as the only SEC West team playing on an artificial surface. Artificial surfaces are more commonplace in the SEC East, where Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt use the fake stuff.
Punters are college football players too and, thus, aren’t immune to the “playing time grass is greener on the other campus” mentality of a growing number of players in the sport.
The latest to shine a spotlight on that burgeoning phenomenon on the booting side is Caleb Lightbourn, with the Lincoln Journal Star, among others, confirming that the punter’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database. Lightbourn’s move to place his name in the portal would be the player’s first step in a move away from Lincoln, although it doesn’t necessarily mean he will actually transfer from the Cornhuskers.
What it does mean is that, one, Lightbourn can be contacted by other schools without receiving permission from his current school and, two, his current school can pull his scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the portal.
Lightbourn was the Cornhuskers’ starting punter from the beginning of the 2016 season to midway through 2018 before being supplanted by walk-on Isaac Armstrong. The Washington native’s best season was in 2017, when he averaged 42.1 yards per punt. This past season, he was at 41.6 before he was replaced by Armstrong.