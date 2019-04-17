Zay Brown becomes at least the seventh player to transfer from South Carolina this offseason

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For those who had Zay Brown as the latest player to leave Will Muschamp‘s South Carolina football program, collect your winnings. Or gloat. Or whatever.

Amidst reports alluding to it, a USC official confirmed overnight that Brown has indeed entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Such a move means that other schools can contact Brown without receiving permission from his current school, although it doesn’t preclude him from returning to the Gamecocks.

Conversely, USC can also pull Brown’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered the database.

Brown was a three-star member of USC’s 2017 recruiting class who didn’t play a down for the Gamecocks. After coming to Columbia as a safety, Brown moved to linebacker in 2018.

Brown is at least the seventh player to transfer from the Gamecocks this offseason, joining, among others, defensive end Shameik Blackshear (HERE), quarterback Darius Douglas (HERE) and running back Ty’Son Williams (HERE).