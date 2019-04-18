Jeff Brohm stays in-house to fill two Purdue staff holes

Nearly two weeks after putting the wraps on spring practice, Jeff Brohm‘s Purdue coaching staff is whole once again. Reportedly.

While there has been no official word from the football program, Rivals.com reported overnight that Brohm has promoted Ryan Wallace to tight ends coach. Wallace, who worked with that group this past spring, replaces Mark Tommerdahl, who left earlier this offseason for a job on Matt Wells‘ first coaching staff at Texas Tech.

A tight ends coach at FCS Austin Peay in 2016, Wallace has served as a quality control coach for the offense and special teams for the Boilermakers the past two seasons.

In addition to Wallace’s promotion, Brohm is also expected to name Kevin Wolthausen as his new special teams coach. Wolthausen, entering his third year in West Lafayette, will continue in his duties as defensive line coach.

Purdue opens its third season under Brohm on Aug. 30 on the road at Nevada. In his first two, Brohm and the Boilermakers have gone 7-6 and 6-7, qualifying for a bowl game each year. Brohm, who had a very public flirtation with Louisville in late November before opting to remain at Purdue, and the university finalized a seven-year, $36.8 million contract earlier this month.