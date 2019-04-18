Missouri native Travis Vokolek leaving Rutgers, looking to move closer to home

As Rutgers looks to rebound from one of the worst seasons in the football program’s lengthy history, the Scarlet Knights roster has taken a rather significant hit on the offensive side of the ball.
First reported by nj.com, Travis Vokolek has decided to put his name into the NCAA transfer database as the tight end takes the first official step in leaving the program. The move into the portal was subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com.
Because of a hamstring injury, Vokolek missed the vast majority of spring practice. He is, however, expected to be fully healthy for the start of summer camp in early August — or late July, depending on the school to which he transfers. It’s also being reported that Vokolek, who played his high school football in Missouri, is looking to continue his collegiate playing career closer to home.
Vokolek’s 16 receptions this past season were good for fourth on the Scarlet Knights, while his two receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead on a squad that tossed a total of five — FIVE!!! — the entire year.
In addition to Vokolek, the projected No. 1 at tight end despite the injury, RU lost one other starter to transfer this offseason in offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, who ultimately landed at Big Ten “rival” Ohio State.
Well, it was fun while it lasted.
During a radio appearance Thursday morning, former Arkansas quarterback Tyler Wilson claimed that his former head coach, Bobby Petrino, was now coaching quarterbacks at Missouri. “Maybe I’m breaking news that shouldn’t be broken,” Wilson added by way of Saturday Down South.
Perhaps the news shouldn’t have been broken as it’s not accurate — at least at this time — as, according to the school, Petrino is merely serving as a spring practice observer.
In early November of last year, Petrino was fired as the head football coach at Louisville. He also left Arkansas in disgrace five years after he quit on the Atlanta Falcons in the middle of the 2007 season and took the Razorbacks job.
And, for the record, the Tigers’ current quarterbacks coach is offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Whether Petrino has a future on head coach Barry Odom‘s football staff, either as quarterbacks coach or in some type of analyst role, is unclear at the moment.
With JT Daniels firmly entrenched (?) as Clay Helton‘s starter under center, this is far from a surprising development.
Speaking to Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com, Matt Fink confirmed that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database in the first step of what will likely be a move on from USC — maybe. In his post, Bonagura wrote that “Fink said he will complete his degree in communications from USC in early July and would be open to staying at the school if a better option doesn’t materialize.”
Should Fink leave — that still seems like the likely outcome regardless of any doors being left cracked — the quarterback would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school. He’d also have another year of eligibility that could be used the following season.
A three-star 2016 signee, Fink completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown in seven career games. The California product also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
With Fink potentially out of the picture, the Trojans would enter the summer with three scholarship quarterbacks — the incumbent Daniels, redshirt sophomore Jack Sears and true freshman Kedon Slovis, an early enrollee. While the true sophomore Daniels is the favorite to maintain the job, Sears opened some eyes this spring and could make some noise once summer camp kicks off.
The beloved Ed Orgeron notwithstanding, you can officially fire up the Jimbo-back-to-the-bayou rumor mill.
Wednesday evening, LSU confirmed that Joe Alleva would be “transitioning” from his role as athletic director to that of special assistant to the president for donor relations. Almost immediately, speculation centered on Texas A&M’s Scott Woodward as a potential, or even likely, replacement; Thursday morning, the university announced that Woodward would indeed succeed Alleva as athletic director.
“We are happy to welcome a fellow Tiger back home,” said LSU president F. King Alexander in a statement. “Scott brings a strong track record of winning championships, graduating student-athletes and building an infrastructure for future achievement. His leadership will take us into a new era for Tiger Athletics.”
Woodward graduated from LSU and served as director of external affairs at his alma mater from 2000-04, a tenure that in part coincided with Jimbo Fisher‘s seven-year run as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the football Tigers. In December of 2017, Woodward hired Fisher as the Aggies’ head football coach.
The most interesting aspect fo the Woodward-Fisher dynamic? Fisher’s contract with A&M contains no buyout, which means he could leave College Station for another job and not owe a single copper Lincoln to the university.
Woodward, who spent the past four years at A&M, will be formally introduced at a press conference next Tuesday.
“Returning home to the LSU family to lead the department of athletics is incredibly humbling and exciting,” Woodward said. “The state university has been a part of my life for more than five decades, and I know – and I embrace – the high expectations of Tiger Nation. We will win championships and we will do it the right way, representing LSU with pride and dignity every step of the way. I want to thank President Alexander for the opportunity of a lifetime and I cannot wait to get started. Geaux Tigers!”
It’s been a busy last few days, both incoming and outgoing, for Texas Tech and new head football coach Matt Wells on the transfer front.
Tuesday, quarterback McLane Carter announced that he has decided to take his leave of Lubbock and continue his collegiate playing career elsewhere. The same day, however, Tech confirmed the addition of Penn State graduate transfer defensive back Zech McPhearson.
A day later, the roster Christmas continued for Wells as Tech announced that they have added two more graduate transfers — linebacker Evan Rambo of Cal and running back Armand Shyne of Utah. As is the case with McPhearson, Rambo and Shyne will be eligible to play immediately in 2019.
McPhearson will have two years of eligibility remaining counting this season, Shyne one. If Rambo’s appeal to the NCAA for a sixth season is successful — he missed all but four games in 2016 because of a season-ending injury before missing all of 2017 with an injury sustained in the spring — he’ll have two as well.
This past season, Shyne’s 513 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground were both second on the Utes. Shyne will finish his time in Salt Lake City with 885 yards and nine touchdowns on 198 carries.
Rambo played in 22 games during his stint with the Golden Bears, starting five of those contests.