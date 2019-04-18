Missouri native Travis Vokolek leaving Rutgers, looking to move closer to home

As Rutgers looks to rebound from one of the worst seasons in the football program’s lengthy history, the Scarlet Knights roster has taken a rather significant hit on the offensive side of the ball.

First reported by nj.com, Travis Vokolek has decided to put his name into the NCAA transfer database as the tight end takes the first official step in leaving the program. The move into the portal was subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com.

Because of a hamstring injury, Vokolek missed the vast majority of spring practice. He is, however, expected to be fully healthy for the start of summer camp in early August — or late July, depending on the school to which he transfers. It’s also being reported that Vokolek, who played his high school football in Missouri, is looking to continue his collegiate playing career closer to home.

Vokolek’s 16 receptions this past season were good for fourth on the Scarlet Knights, while his two receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead on a squad that tossed a total of five — FIVE!!! — the entire year.

In addition to Vokolek, the projected No. 1 at tight end despite the injury, RU lost one other starter to transfer this offseason in offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, who ultimately landed at Big Ten “rival” Ohio State.