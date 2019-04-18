NCAA awards Purdue QB Sindelar a sixth year

The NCAA had some good news to give Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar recently. He’s getting a sixth year of eligibility, allowing him to play for two more seasons beginning this fall. According to a report from the Journal & Courier, Sindelar and Purdue received the good news from the NCAA offices on Wednesday.
“It made me feel really good to know I’ve got two more years, especially with guys like Rondale Moore and David Bell,” Sindelar told the Journal & Courier. “I love where the program is going and to be a part of it for another year will be phenomenal.”
The comfort of knowing Sindelar will be around for the next two full seasons should be a nice luxury for Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, as having an experienced quarterback is always nice to have for a coach trying to build up a program the way Brohm is at Purdue. Of course, Sindelar could still be gone after this upcoming season, but knowing the extra year is an option helps.
Sindelar sat out the spring for the Boilermakers as he recovered from a knee injury suffered early in the spring. Sindelar has battled knee injuries during his time at Purdue, although that didn’t stop him from contributing to a bowl victory.
Sindelar is the frontrunner to be the starting quarterback at Purdue this season as the Boilermakers replace David Blough. Sindelar appeared in just two games last year due to his knee, but he played in 12 games for Purdue in 2017, completing 56.8 percent of his passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
A week and a half after word broke Luke Jones was intending to leave Notre Dame comes the announcement Jones is going to be playing closer to home. The Arkansas native announced with a message on Twitter he is coming home to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.
“I would like to thank the University of Note Dame for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dream of playing college football,” Jones said in a brief message on his Twitter account. “However, I have decided to transfer and play football for the University of Arkansas. I will be enrolling in the summer and am excited for this new chapter in my life!”
Jones spent a brief moment with the Notre Dame program as he was a member of the Class of 2018 in South Bend. Prior to committing to the Fighting Irish, Jones had been committed to the Arkansas football program in his recruiting process, but Notre Dame emerged victorious in the recruiting game during a coaching change with the Razorbacks.
Jones will be required to sit out the 2019 season under standard NCAA transfer rules, although those seem to be more like guidelines these days, so we’ll wait to see if there is a chance Jones gets to jump into the mix in the offensive line for the Razorbacks this fall.
Tight end Tyler Sear is hopping on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and heading from one metropolitan corner of the state to the next. Sear announced on his Twitter account on Thursday he is transferring from Pitt to Temple.
The Class of 2017 recruit of the Panthers left the program last October for what was simply described as personal reasons. It was unknown if the leave of absence was a short-term or long-term plan as the decisions about the status were being kept close to the vest within the Pitt program.
Sear did battle some injury concerns during his time at Pitt that prevented him from potentially reaching his full potential for the Panthers. He caught two passes for nine yards last season prior to his stepping away from the team.
Perhaps a clean slate with a new program will do Sear good as he steps in to try contributing with the Owls in the AAC. Sear will have to sit out the 2019 season due to standard NCAA transfer rules, unless an exception is granted by the NCAA. It is unknown if a waiver will be filed by Sear and Temple for immediate eligibility.
Sear has not used a redshirt year yet so he could burn that in 2019 while waiting to get back on the field if he is forced to sit out the 2019 season. That ould leave Sear with two years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 season.
Ass another name to the growing list of players entering the transfer portal. This time it is Michigan cornerback Myles Sims. According to a report from 247 Sports, the former four-star prospect in Michigan’s Class of 2018 is evaluating his options.
Any player who adds his name to the transfer portal is allowed to make contact with potential programs of interest, but it does not automatically mean that player is gone for god. Sims will have the option of pulling his name out of the portal in the event he decides to stay in Ann Arbor. How quickly Sims will make any decision one way or the other remains to be seen.
Sims did not see the field last season for Michigan so he can use the 2018 season as his redshirt year. That gives the former four-star recruit four years of eligibility remaining, although he will likely have to burn one year of eligibility by sitting out the upcoming 2019 season.
Standard NCAA transfer rules require a player to sit out a full season before being ruled eligible to play again, although exceptions have been made a bit more frequently over the past year. Whether or not Sims will have the chance to play right away this fall will have to wait to be determined when he decides what his plans will be moving forward.
The roster overhaul at Texas Tech continues with the possible departure of quarterback Colt Garrett. In a message posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon, Garrett announced he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
“I will be exploring my options as a graduate transfer somewhere else and will be utilizing the transfer portal beginning today,” Garrett announced. Garrett confirmed he has two years of eligibility he plans to use at his next school.
As a graduate transfer, Garrett will be eligible to play right away this fall for the 2019 season no matter where he goes.
Garrett appeared in just two games for the Red Raiders during his time with the program. Both of those appearances came last fall, in which he attempted and completed just one pass for a 44-yard touchdown. Garrett, a Lubbock native, was a member of the Class of 2016 at Texas Tech with former head coach Kliff Kingsbury.