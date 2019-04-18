NCAA awards Purdue QB Sindelar a sixth year

The NCAA had some good news to give Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar recently. He’s getting a sixth year of eligibility, allowing him to play for two more seasons beginning this fall. According to a report from the Journal & Courier, Sindelar and Purdue received the good news from the NCAA offices on Wednesday.

“It made me feel really good to know I’ve got two more years, especially with guys like Rondale Moore and David Bell,” Sindelar told the Journal & Courier. “I love where the program is going and to be a part of it for another year will be phenomenal.”

The comfort of knowing Sindelar will be around for the next two full seasons should be a nice luxury for Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, as having an experienced quarterback is always nice to have for a coach trying to build up a program the way Brohm is at Purdue. Of course, Sindelar could still be gone after this upcoming season, but knowing the extra year is an option helps.

Sindelar sat out the spring for the Boilermakers as he recovered from a knee injury suffered early in the spring. Sindelar has battled knee injuries during his time at Purdue, although that didn’t stop him from contributing to a bowl victory.

Sindelar is the frontrunner to be the starting quarterback at Purdue this season as the Boilermakers replace David Blough. Sindelar appeared in just two games last year due to his knee, but he played in 12 games for Purdue in 2017, completing 56.8 percent of his passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.