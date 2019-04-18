Texas Tech QB Colt Garrett announces intent to transfer

The roster overhaul at Texas Tech continues with the possible departure of quarterback Colt Garrett. In a message posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon, Garrett announced he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

“I will be exploring my options as a graduate transfer somewhere else and will be utilizing the transfer portal beginning today,” Garrett announced. Garrett confirmed he has two years of eligibility he plans to use at his next school.

As a graduate transfer, Garrett will be eligible to play right away this fall for the 2019 season no matter where he goes.

Garrett appeared in just two games for the Red Raiders during his time with the program. Both of those appearances came last fall, in which he attempted and completed just one pass for a 44-yard touchdown. Garrett, a Lubbock native, was a member of the Class of 2016 at Texas Tech with former head coach Kliff Kingsbury.