Texas Tech QB Colt Garrett announces intent to transfer

The roster overhaul at Texas Tech continues with the possible departure of quarterback Colt Garrett. In a message posted on his Twitter account Thursday afternoon, Garrett announced he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
“I will be exploring my options as a graduate transfer somewhere else and will be utilizing the transfer portal beginning today,” Garrett announced. Garrett confirmed he has two years of eligibility he plans to use at his next school.
As a graduate transfer, Garrett will be eligible to play right away this fall for the 2019 season no matter where he goes.
Garrett appeared in just two games for the Red Raiders during his time with the program. Both of those appearances came last fall, in which he attempted and completed just one pass for a 44-yard touchdown. Garrett, a Lubbock native, was a member of the Class of 2016 at Texas Tech with former head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Nearly two weeks after putting the wraps on spring practice, Jeff Brohm‘s Purdue coaching staff is whole once again. Reportedly.
While there has been no official word from the football program, Rivals.com reported overnight that Brohm has promoted Ryan Wallace to tight ends coach. Wallace, who worked with that group this past spring, replaces Mark Tommerdahl, who left earlier this offseason for a job on Matt Wells‘ first coaching staff at Texas Tech.
A tight ends coach at FCS Austin Peay in 2016, Wallace has served as a quality control coach for the offense and special teams for the Boilermakers the past two seasons.
In addition to Wallace’s promotion, Brohm is also expected to name Kevin Wolthausen as his new special teams coach. Wolthausen, entering his third year in West Lafayette, will continue in his duties as defensive line coach.
Purdue opens its third season under Brohm on Aug. 30 on the road at Nevada. In his first two, Brohm and the Boilermakers have gone 7-6 and 6-7, qualifying for a bowl game each year. Brohm, who had a very public flirtation with Louisville in late November before opting to remain at Purdue, and the university finalized a seven-year, $36.8 million contract earlier this month.
As Rutgers looks to rebound from one of the worst seasons in the football program’s lengthy history, the Scarlet Knights roster has taken a rather significant hit on the offensive side of the ball.
First reported by nj.com, Travis Vokolek has decided to put his name into the NCAA transfer database as the tight end takes the first official step in leaving the program. The move into the portal was subsequently confirmed by 247Sports.com.
Because of a hamstring injury, Vokolek missed the vast majority of spring practice. He is, however, expected to be fully healthy for the start of summer camp in early August — or late July, depending on the school to which he transfers. It’s also being reported that Vokolek, who played his high school football in Missouri, is looking to continue his collegiate playing career closer to home.
Vokolek’s 16 receptions this past season were good for fourth on the Scarlet Knights, while his two receiving touchdowns tied for the team lead on a squad that tossed a total of five — FIVE!!! — the entire year.
In addition to Vokolek, the projected No. 1 at tight end despite the injury, RU lost one other starter to transfer this offseason in offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, who ultimately landed at Big Ten “rival” Ohio State.
Well, it was fun while it lasted.
During a radio appearance Thursday morning, former Arkansas quarterback Tyler Wilson claimed that his former head coach, Bobby Petrino, was now coaching quarterbacks at Missouri. “Maybe I’m breaking news that shouldn’t be broken,” Wilson added by way of Saturday Down South.
Perhaps the news shouldn’t have been broken as it’s not accurate — at least at this time — as, according to the school, Petrino is merely serving as a spring practice observer.
In early November of last year, Petrino was fired as the head football coach at Louisville. He also left Arkansas in disgrace five years after he quit on the Atlanta Falcons in the middle of the 2007 season and took the Razorbacks job.
And, for the record, the Tigers’ current quarterbacks coach is offensive coordinator Derek Dooley. Whether Petrino has a future on head coach Barry Odom‘s football staff, either as quarterbacks coach or in some type of analyst role, is unclear at the moment.
With JT Daniels firmly entrenched (?) as Clay Helton‘s starter under center, this is far from a surprising development.
Speaking to Kyle Bonagura of ESPN.com, Matt Fink confirmed that he has decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database in the first step of what will likely be a move on from USC — maybe. In his post, Bonagura wrote that “Fink said he will complete his degree in communications from USC in early July and would be open to staying at the school if a better option doesn’t materialize.”
Should Fink leave — that still seems like the likely outcome regardless of any doors being left cracked — the quarterback would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school. He’d also have another year of eligibility that could be used the following season.
A three-star 2016 signee, Fink completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 89 yards and a touchdown in seven career games. The California product also ran for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
With Fink potentially out of the picture, the Trojans would enter the summer with three scholarship quarterbacks — the incumbent Daniels, redshirt sophomore Jack Sears and true freshman Kedon Slovis, an early enrollee. While the true sophomore Daniels is the favorite to maintain the job, Sears opened some eyes this spring and could make some noise once summer camp kicks off.