WR Brandon Benson tweets decision to transfer from SMU

Despite plenty of success across the entire athletics department under his watch, LSU athletics director Joe Alleva is stepping down from his position. LSU confirmed the news, which had been broken earlier in the day by multiple outlets, with an announcement Wednesday evening. Alleva will transition to a new position with LSU as the special assistant to the president for donor relations. Alleva will continue in the role of AD until a permanent replacement can be found.

LSU and Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva today announced he is stepping down from his current position and is transitioning to a new role as special assistant to the president for donor relations.https://t.co/WF1e5fEL5d pic.twitter.com/mTQn4atIj9 — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) April 17, 2019

“We are grateful to Joe for his years of service and dedication to LSU,” said LSU President F. King Alexander said in a released statement. “Under his leadership, LSU Athletics has become even more nationally competitive and our student-athletes have reached new levels of academic achievement.”

“The eleven years Annie and I have been here in Baton Rouge have been some of the best in our lives,” Alleva said in his statement. “We have made lifelong friends and memories in Louisiana. This is truly a special place. It’s been an honor to serve LSU, and I am proud to continue to do that in a new role.”

Alleva was named the athletics director at LSU in July 2008 after previously holding the same position at Duke. Alleva has never been one to find himself not in the spotlight for various degrees of controversy, from his handling of the rape scandal with the Duke lacrosse program to his time at LSU trying to satisfy boosters. Alleva was criticized by some boosters for being reluctant to part ways with former LSU head coach Les Miles and make a move to hire Jimbo Fisher from Florida State. Instead, Alleva ended up hiring Ed Orgeron to be the head coach of the Tigers and Fisher is now handsomely paid to be the head coach at SEC West foe Texas A&M.

Alleva has always been one of the more vocal ADs in the SEC, never shy to share an opinion he had regardless of how popular it was with LSU fans or others around the SEC. Alleva led the charge in a bizarre feud with Florida over the handling of rescheduled games due to weather-related issues in recent years, as just one example. Within the LSU community more recently, Alleva came under fire for the handling of men’s basketball coach Will Wade, who was just reinstated by the program after his suspension related to his connection to the FBI recruiting scandal investigation.

LSU will undoubtedly be able to hire a top-notch AD to replace Alleva once this potential change becomes official, although how soon LSU will have a replacement lined up remains to be seen. As for Orgeron, his job should appear to be on pretty stable ground. Any time an AD is fired it is easy to wonder what happens to the football coach. Fortunately for Orgeron, he’s coming off a victory in the Fiesta Bowl and has LSU playing some winning football. It may not be SEC championship caliber football, but it is still some good quality football producing some notable wins along the way to secure any coach’s job. Unless the 2019 season is a complete disaster in Baton Rouge, Orgeron should feel more than comfortable in his current position regardless of who becomes the next AD at LSU.

