After just two months on the job, LBs coach Jim Herrmann is leaving Bowling Green to return to pro football

First-year head coach Scot Loeffler once again has a hole on his Bowling Green coaching staff to fill.
After Carl Pelini left in January to pursue another coaching opportunity, Loeffler promoted linebackers coach Brian VanGorder to replace him as defensive coordinator. At the same time, Jim Hermann was hired to take over for VanGorder as linebackers coach.
Two months after that hiring was made official, the football program announced that Herrmann, a veteran NFL assistant, is returning to professional football. Hermann will remain with the Falcons through the end of spring practice, which concludes this weekend with the annual spring game.
“I am extremely thankful for the work Jim did with our defense during this time of transition,” Loeffler said in a statement. “He has been integral in teaching the foundational principles of our defense. I am thrilled for the opportunity he has ahead of him to continue in the coaching profession.”
Herrmann had spent the past baker’s dozen seasons as linebackers coach at the NFL level prior to his February hiring by BGSU, with stops with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-18), New York Giants (2009-15) and New York Jets (2006-08) dotting his résumé. His last college job at this level came during a lengthy stint at his alma mater Michigan (1985-2005). The last nine years of his time in Ann Arbor, Herrmann worked as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator.
As it turns out, Luke Jones‘ transfer to Arkansas wasn’t the only personnel movement for a Notre Dame player Thursday.
According to both 247Sports.com and ndinsider.com, Noah Boykin is now listed in the NCAA transfer database and will likely leave the Fighting Irish to continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. According to the latter website, the cornerback’s impending departure would put the Irish at 86 scholarship players, one above the NCAA-mandated limit of 85.
No specific reason was given for the touted defensive back’s departure.
A four-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2018 recruiting class, Boykin was rated as the No. 34 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the District of Columbia. Only one corner in the Irish’s class that year, Houston Griffith, the football program’s top signee that year, was rated higher than Boykin.
As a true freshman, Boykin, who also held offers from, among others, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC, sat out the 2018 season.
After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and if he opts to move on to another FBS program, Boykin would have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 season. He could also go to a lower level of football and play immediately.
Can we say it’s unofficially officially official that Penn State is losing a player who was projected by many to be its starter under center this year?
Wednesday, it was reported that Tommy Stevens had decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first move in a potential departure from Happy Valley. That said, Stevens could also pull his name from the portal and return to the Nittany Lions.
A day after that story first developed, Stevens’ father seemingly slammed the door on any such return, telling the Centre Daily Times that his son is “certainly leaving” Penn State and will finish his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.
“He came to Penn State to be the starting guy. For it to end up like this, it tore Tommy apart,” Tom Stevens told the Daily Times. “He loves Penn State. … He really went back and forth with this. It’s been really, really, really difficult. But he understands that it’s a business at the end of the day.”
Stevens’ decision to sever ties with the football program comes a few days after head coach James Franklin declined to name a starting quarterback as his team put the finishing touches on practices with this past weekend’s spring game.
“[U]nfortunately, he has to make a selfish decision at this point and do what’s best for him,” the dad added. “What we felt like was best for him was leaving Penn State and exploring other options.”
In March of last year, Stevens acknowledged that he had explored transfer options before opting to remain at Penn State. Stevens had spent the past two seasons as the primary backup to Trace McSorely, whose eligibility expired following the 2018 season.
With Stevens now out of the picture, Sean Clifford is now the front-runner for the starting job, although the redshirt sophomore will still have to hold off Will Levis when summer camp kicks off in early August.
As has ofttimes been the case this offseason, we’ll begin the news day here at CFT with some personnel movement.
Jayden Patterson took to Twitter earlier this week to announce that he will not be returning to Western Kentucky and will move on from the Hilltoppers. The defensive back also confirmed that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.
Coming out of high school in Georgia, Patterson was a two-star 2018 signee for WKU. He didn’t see the field as a true freshman last season.
Barring the unexpected, Patterson will have to sit out the 2019 season if he moves on to another FBS program.
And then there were two.
Seeing the Justin Fields writing on the wall, Tate Martell transferred from Ohio State in mid-January and ultimately landed at Miami. Three months later, another OSU signal-caller, Matthew Baldwin, confirmed on Twitter Thursday night that he too has decided to take his leave of the Buckeyes and place his name into the NCAA transfer database.
“[S]pring was a tough time for me personally. My family and I have prayed and talked a lot about where I belong and what is best for me,” Baldwin wrote as part of a very classy Twitter post revealing his decision. “In the end, we feel like it’d be better for me to step away from Ohio State.”
A four-star member of OSU’s 2018 recruiting class, Baldwin was rated as the No. 12 pro-style quarterback in the country coming out of high school in Austin, Texas. Baldwin didn’t play a down for the Buckeyes as he continued his rehab from an ACL injury he suffered late in his high school career at Lake Travis.
With the twin departures of Baldwin and Martell, OSU is now down to two scholarship quarterbacks — the Georgia transfer Fields (HERE) and West Virginia transfer Chris Chugunov (HERE). Fields was widely expected to be the Buckeyes’ starter under center in the 2019 opener; Baldwin’s decision ensures that, barring injury, that will indeed be the case.