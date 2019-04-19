After just two months on the job, LBs coach Jim Herrmann is leaving Bowling Green to return to pro football

First-year head coach Scot Loeffler once again has a hole on his Bowling Green coaching staff to fill.

After Carl Pelini left in January to pursue another coaching opportunity, Loeffler promoted linebackers coach Brian VanGorder to replace him as defensive coordinator. At the same time, Jim Hermann was hired to take over for VanGorder as linebackers coach.

Two months after that hiring was made official, the football program announced that Herrmann, a veteran NFL assistant, is returning to professional football. Hermann will remain with the Falcons through the end of spring practice, which concludes this weekend with the annual spring game.

“I am extremely thankful for the work Jim did with our defense during this time of transition,” Loeffler said in a statement. “He has been integral in teaching the foundational principles of our defense. I am thrilled for the opportunity he has ahead of him to continue in the coaching profession.”

Herrmann had spent the past baker’s dozen seasons as linebackers coach at the NFL level prior to his February hiring by BGSU, with stops with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-18), New York Giants (2009-15) and New York Jets (2006-08) dotting his résumé. His last college job at this level came during a lengthy stint at his alma mater Michigan (1985-2005). The last nine years of his time in Ann Arbor, Herrmann worked as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator.