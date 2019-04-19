DB Jayden Patterson tweets transfer from Western Kentucky

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As has ofttimes been the case this offseason, we’ll begin the news day here at CFT with some personnel movement.

Jayden Patterson took to Twitter earlier this week to announce that he will not be returning to Western Kentucky and will move on from the Hilltoppers. The defensive back also confirmed that he has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.

Coming out of high school in Georgia, Patterson was a two-star 2018 signee for WKU. He didn’t see the field as a true freshman last season.

Barring the unexpected, Patterson will have to sit out the 2019 season if he moves on to another FBS program.