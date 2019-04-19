Despite family ties, Alabama AD Greg Byrne denies contact with open Texas A&M gig

After LSU poached the athletic director from SEC West rival Texas A&M, could the Aggies turnaround and do the same?

In a word, no.

Speaking to TideSports.com on Thursday, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne denied he had been contacted by A&M for their sudden opening and remarked that he would like to remain in Tuscaloosa for years to come.

“I have not been contacted by A&M,” Byrne said. “My parents do live in Bryan, and I love them dearly, but (my wife) Regina and I are honored to be at Alabama and want to be here.”

It’s understandable why people would instantly link the younger Byrne to the gig after his father Bill led the Aggies’ athletic department from 2003-2012. Greg was hired by the Crimson Tide back in 2017 after stops at Arizona and Mississippi State.

We’re sure A&M could have offered Byrne a hefty raise above the salary he was making at Alabama but it appears he will be staying put alongside Nick Saban and company in T-Town. As for where A&M goes next to replace Scott Woodward is anybody’s guess but the program should have no issues finding somebody for the position even if the first name on everybody’s mind isn’t interested.