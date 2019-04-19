Former football coach R.C. Slocum named interim Texas A&M athletics director

R.C. Slocum is back in charge of the Aggies.
Texas A&M named the former football coach at the school as the interim athletics director on Friday, filling the vacancy left behind when Scott Woodward departed for LSU earlier in the week.
“R.C. has served as an Ambassador for Texas A&M for decades,” university president Michael K. Young said in a statement. “While reporting to me as a special assistant, R.C. has demonstrated his dedication to this University and always is an exemplary representative for Aggies everywhere. He has shown proven leadership with coaches, staff and student athletes throughout his many roles at Texas A&M University.”
Slocum certainly knows his way around College Station and how to look good in maroon and white. He served as an assistant for the Aggies for 16 seasons before taking over as head coach from Jackie Sherrill in 1989. He then led Texas A&M for 14 years and became the winningest coach in program history while winning four conference titles.
“I’ve been involved with Texas A&M for 47 years, and have deep feelings about the University. I feel like we’re right on the cusp of greatness with our athletic programs,” said Slocum. “My role is to keep the momentum going forward until a permanent AD is hired, as well as to assure Aggies, coaches and athletes that nothing has changed. Texas A&M is poised to enter into one of our greatest era of achievements. We have great coaches in place, state-of-the-art facilities and our alumni have been unbelievable supporters of our programs. I’m excited about what’s ahead.”
Depending on how quickly the search goes for A&M, Slocum could have a very busy fall as he was recently named a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
After LSU poached the athletic director from SEC West rival Texas A&M, could the Aggies turnaround and do the same?
In a word, no.
Speaking to TideSports.com on Thursday, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne denied he had been contacted by A&M for their sudden opening and remarked that he would like to remain in Tuscaloosa for years to come.
“I have not been contacted by A&M,” Byrne said. “My parents do live in Bryan, and I love them dearly, but (my wife) Regina and I are honored to be at Alabama and want to be here.”
It’s understandable why people would instantly link the younger Byrne to the gig after his father Bill led the Aggies’ athletic department from 2003-2012. Greg was hired by the Crimson Tide back in 2017 after stops at Arizona and Mississippi State.
We’re sure A&M could have offered Byrne a hefty raise above the salary he was making at Alabama but it appears he will be staying put alongside Nick Saban and company in T-Town. As for where A&M goes next to replace Scott Woodward is anybody’s guess but the program should have no issues finding somebody for the position even if the first name on everybody’s mind isn’t interested.
It continues to become easier and easier to transfer schools for a variety of factors in college football and other sports.
The NCAA has dialed down into some specific scenarios this week and opened up the rules for several potential transfers, according to a release issued on Friday from the Division I Council.
Perhaps most notable is the passing of what some are dubbing the ‘Hugh Freeze Rule’ that allows any early enrollees for summer school to transfer without a waiver if their head coach departs before fall classes start. This dates, in part, back to two years ago when Ole Miss players who were in school had to apply for waivers to be immediately eligible following the Rebels head coach resigning in late July.
“It’s definitely a win in our books,” said Enna Selmanovic, the Student Athlete Advisory Committee vice chair. “(Allowing student-athletes in certain situations to transfer and play immediately) provides student-athletes with more opportunities to have the best experience possible within their collegiate career.”
Also on the books for this fall is what can only be termed the ‘Baker Mayfield Rule‘ as well. This approval from the NCAA allows walk-ons to transfer and play immediately for another school without a waiver, a sharp contrast to the saga the Heisman winner went through when he moved from Texas Tech to Oklahoma a few years ago.
Coaches and athletic directors will also be happy to hear that a proposal to dock schools a scholarship for two years for every grad transfer they bring in did not pass. Additional reforms from the NCAA on the subject of transfers is expected to be discussed over the coming months with further rules changes likely on the drawing board.
What could’ve been for Chayden Johnston.
After signing with Utah in 2015 then serving a two-year LDS mission, Johnston opened the 2017 season as Utah’s starting placekicker. Johnston quickly lost the job, though, to Matt Gay, who went on to become one of the best kickers in college football over the past two seasons.
With Gay out of the way due to expired eligibility, the door was open for Johnston to take over as the Utes’ primary kicker… only it is the player himself slamming the door shut as he announced Thursday that he is walking away from the game. “For myself and my family,” Johnston, who is married, wrote on Twitter, “it is in my best interest to move onto my next chapter as I pursue my goal to work as a health care professional.”
Johnston attempted one field goal in his career, a miss in the 2017 opener that helped pave the way for Gay to ultimately become the Lou Groza Award winner that very same season.
As it stands right now, Johnston’s departure leaves walk-on freshman Jason Redding as the only placekicker on the roster at Utah.
As it turns out, Luke Jones‘ transfer to Arkansas wasn’t the only personnel movement for a Notre Dame player Thursday.
According to both 247Sports.com and ndinsider.com, Noah Boykin is now listed in the NCAA transfer database and will likely leave the Fighting Irish to continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. According to the latter website, the cornerback’s impending departure would put the Irish at 86 scholarship players, one above the NCAA-mandated limit of 85.
No specific reason was given for the touted defensive back’s departure.
A four-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2018 recruiting class, Boykin was rated as the No. 34 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the District of Columbia. Only one corner in the Irish’s class that year, Houston Griffith, the football program’s top signee that year, was rated higher than Boykin.
As a true freshman, Boykin, who also held offers from, among others, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC, sat out the 2018 season.
After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and if he opts to move on to another FBS program, Boykin would have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 season. He could also go to a lower level of football and play immediately.