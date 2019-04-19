Former football coach R.C. Slocum named interim Texas A&M athletics director

R.C. Slocum is back in charge of the Aggies.

Texas A&M named the former football coach at the school as the interim athletics director on Friday, filling the vacancy left behind when Scott Woodward departed for LSU earlier in the week.

“R.C. has served as an Ambassador for Texas A&M for decades,” university president Michael K. Young said in a statement. “While reporting to me as a special assistant, R.C. has demonstrated his dedication to this University and always is an exemplary representative for Aggies everywhere. He has shown proven leadership with coaches, staff and student athletes throughout his many roles at Texas A&M University.”

Slocum certainly knows his way around College Station and how to look good in maroon and white. He served as an assistant for the Aggies for 16 seasons before taking over as head coach from Jackie Sherrill in 1989. He then led Texas A&M for 14 years and became the winningest coach in program history while winning four conference titles.

“I’ve been involved with Texas A&M for 47 years, and have deep feelings about the University. I feel like we’re right on the cusp of greatness with our athletic programs,” said Slocum. “My role is to keep the momentum going forward until a permanent AD is hired, as well as to assure Aggies, coaches and athletes that nothing has changed. Texas A&M is poised to enter into one of our greatest era of achievements. We have great coaches in place, state-of-the-art facilities and our alumni have been unbelievable supporters of our programs. I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

Depending on how quickly the search goes for A&M, Slocum could have a very busy fall as he was recently named a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.