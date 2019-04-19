Jacksonville Jaguars taking over Gator Bowl operations as game faces financial difficulties

NFL teams owning (or providing significant assistance) to a bowl game is nothing new in this day and age but you can add another to the list of operators as the Gator Bowl has turned to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an effort to cut costs and help save the 75-year-old postseason game for several more years.
The Jacksonville Daily Record first made note of the moves, which were announced at the Jaguars’ annual state of the franchise presentation on Thursday. The team will formally take over “ticket sales and back shop operations.” The Florida Times Union also provided more context on the moves, which note that contracts expire after the upcoming game on everything from the TV deal with ESPN to title game sponsorship agreement.
“We’re in negotiations now for everything,” said Gator Bowl CEO Rick Catlett. “We got a good deal overall with the city [on the stadium], but not a great deal. We got to get the city to give us the same deal as Georgia-Florida with rent, concessions and parking. “We have to step up our game. We’re not going to be the Poulan Weed-Eater [Independence] Bowl. My instructions from our board is to move it forward or we’re done.”
Ticket sales and local revenue dropping were cited as the most pressing concerns to the financial health of the bowl, which is one of the oldest in the sport and has been held continuously since 1946.
It will be interesting to see if these financial trends continue for both the Gator Bowl and others at large. We’ve seen more and more bowl games get added to the docket in college football over the years but one of the mainstays to the lineup facing such challenges could be a warning that the system in the College Football Playoff era isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
The NFL draft is this week and hundreds of college football players will formally be making the jump to the pros as a result. They won’t be the only ones going from Saturday’s to Sunday’s this fall however.
Per the NFL’s Twitter account dedicated to all matters officiating, five officials from the college ranks are being bumped up to crews in the league:
All five of the college football officials were part of the NFL’s Officiating Development Program according to Football Zebras. The Memphis Commercial Appeal also notes that the five were also involved as officials in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football this spring. Based on that, it’s pretty clear that the group as a whole was really focused on moving up to the NFL at some point and now get the call up to the big leagues.
Could it be? Could Florida actually leave the Sunshine State for a big non-conference game?
It might just be in the works.
In a nugget slipped into his column this week, plugged-in Austin American-Statesman writer Kirk Bohls notes that Texas and Florida are apparently working on a home-and-home series between the two very successful programs. Don’t get your hopes up just yet however — not just because the pairing might not happen but because it’s going to happen in the very distant future of 2030 and 2031.
We’re always supportive of big home-and-home matchups but like many out there wish things were a little closer than 11 years from now.
More notable than the date though is the fact that the Gators might actually leave the state for a true road game. That hasn’t happened in ages. Literally.
The last non-conference true road game that Florida played outside of the friendly confines of their own state came all the way back in 1991 against Syracuse (they lost). The Gators have typically stuck to lower level FCS/Group of Five opponents at home while also playing in-state rivals like USF, Miami and, of course, Florida State to fill out their non-conference slate.
That might all be about to change however as the team discusses things with the Longhorns. Let’s all hope that for the first time in 40 years that UF decides a non-conference road game might finally be worth it.
R.C. Slocum is back in charge of the Aggies.
Texas A&M named the former football coach at the school as the interim athletics director on Friday, filling the vacancy left behind when Scott Woodward departed for LSU earlier in the week.
“R.C. has served as an Ambassador for Texas A&M for decades,” university president Michael K. Young said in a statement. “While reporting to me as a special assistant, R.C. has demonstrated his dedication to this University and always is an exemplary representative for Aggies everywhere. He has shown proven leadership with coaches, staff and student athletes throughout his many roles at Texas A&M University.”
Slocum certainly knows his way around College Station and how to look good in maroon and white. He served as an assistant for the Aggies for 16 seasons before taking over as head coach from Jackie Sherrill in 1989. He then led Texas A&M for 14 years and became the winningest coach in program history while winning four conference titles.
“I’ve been involved with Texas A&M for 47 years, and have deep feelings about the University. I feel like we’re right on the cusp of greatness with our athletic programs,” said Slocum. “My role is to keep the momentum going forward until a permanent AD is hired, as well as to assure Aggies, coaches and athletes that nothing has changed. Texas A&M is poised to enter into one of our greatest era of achievements. We have great coaches in place, state-of-the-art facilities and our alumni have been unbelievable supporters of our programs. I’m excited about what’s ahead.”
Depending on how quickly the search goes for A&M, Slocum could have a very busy fall as he was recently named a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
After LSU poached the athletic director from SEC West rival Texas A&M, could the Aggies turnaround and do the same?
In a word, no.
Speaking to TideSports.com on Thursday, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne denied he had been contacted by A&M for their sudden opening and remarked that he would like to remain in Tuscaloosa for years to come.
“I have not been contacted by A&M,” Byrne said. “My parents do live in Bryan, and I love them dearly, but (my wife) Regina and I are honored to be at Alabama and want to be here.”
It’s understandable why people would instantly link the younger Byrne to the gig after his father Bill led the Aggies’ athletic department from 2003-2012. Greg was hired by the Crimson Tide back in 2017 after stops at Arizona and Mississippi State.
We’re sure A&M could have offered Byrne a hefty raise above the salary he was making at Alabama but it appears he will be staying put alongside Nick Saban and company in T-Town. As for where A&M goes next to replace Scott Woodward is anybody’s guess but the program should have no issues finding somebody for the position even if the first name on everybody’s mind isn’t interested.