NCAA council adjusts transfer rules, passes ‘Hugh Freeze rule’ among other changes

It continues to become easier and easier to transfer schools for a variety of factors in college football and other sports.

The NCAA has dialed down into some specific scenarios this week and opened up the rules for several potential transfers, according to a release issued on Friday from the Division I Council.

Perhaps most notable is the passing of what some are dubbing the ‘Hugh Freeze Rule’ that allows any early enrollees for summer school to transfer without a waiver if their head coach departs before fall classes start. This dates, in part, back to two years ago when Ole Miss players who were in school had to apply for waivers to be immediately eligible following the Rebels head coach resigning in late July.

“It’s definitely a win in our books,” said Enna Selmanovic, the Student Athlete Advisory Committee vice chair. “(Allowing student-athletes in certain situations to transfer and play immediately) provides student-athletes with more opportunities to have the best experience possible within their collegiate career.”

Also on the books for this fall is what can only be termed the ‘Baker Mayfield Rule‘ as well. This approval from the NCAA allows walk-ons to transfer and play immediately for another school without a waiver, a sharp contrast to the saga the Heisman winner went through when he moved from Texas Tech to Oklahoma a few years ago.

Coaches and athletic directors will also be happy to hear that a proposal to dock schools a scholarship for two years for every grad transfer they bring in did not pass. Additional reforms from the NCAA on the subject of transfers is expected to be discussed over the coming months with further rules changes likely on the drawing board.