NCAA council adjusts transfer rules, passes ‘Hugh Freeze rule’ among other changes

It continues to become easier and easier to transfer schools for a variety of factors in college football and other sports.
The NCAA has dialed down into some specific scenarios this week and opened up the rules for several potential transfers, according to a release issued on Friday from the Division I Council.
Perhaps most notable is the passing of what some are dubbing the ‘Hugh Freeze Rule’ that allows any early enrollees for summer school to transfer without a waiver if their head coach departs before fall classes start. This dates, in part, back to two years ago when Ole Miss players who were in school had to apply for waivers to be immediately eligible following the Rebels head coach resigning in late July.
“It’s definitely a win in our books,” said Enna Selmanovic, the Student Athlete Advisory Committee vice chair. “(Allowing student-athletes in certain situations to transfer and play immediately) provides student-athletes with more opportunities to have the best experience possible within their collegiate career.”
Also on the books for this fall is what can only be termed the ‘Baker Mayfield Rule‘ as well. This approval from the NCAA allows walk-ons to transfer and play immediately for another school without a waiver, a sharp contrast to the saga the Heisman winner went through when he moved from Texas Tech to Oklahoma a few years ago.
Coaches and athletic directors will also be happy to hear that a proposal to dock schools a scholarship for two years for every grad transfer they bring in did not pass. Additional reforms from the NCAA on the subject of transfers is expected to be discussed over the coming months with further rules changes likely on the drawing board.
What could’ve been for Chayden Johnston.
After signing with Utah in 2015 then serving a two-year LDS mission, Johnston opened the 2017 season as Utah’s starting placekicker. Johnston quickly lost the job, though, to Matt Gay, who went on to become one of the best kickers in college football over the past two seasons.
With Gay out of the way due to expired eligibility, the door was open for Johnston to take over as the Utes’ primary kicker… only it is the player himself slamming the door shut as he announced Thursday that he is walking away from the game. “For myself and my family,” Johnston, who is married, wrote on Twitter, “it is in my best interest to move onto my next chapter as I pursue my goal to work as a health care professional.”
Johnston attempted one field goal in his career, a miss in the 2017 opener that helped pave the way for Gay to ultimately become the Lou Groza Award winner that very same season.
As it stands right now, Johnston’s departure leaves walk-on freshman Jason Redding as the only placekicker on the roster at Utah.
As it turns out, Luke Jones‘ transfer to Arkansas wasn’t the only personnel movement for a Notre Dame player Thursday.
According to both 247Sports.com and ndinsider.com, Noah Boykin is now listed in the NCAA transfer database and will likely leave the Fighting Irish to continue his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere. According to the latter website, the cornerback’s impending departure would put the Irish at 86 scholarship players, one above the NCAA-mandated limit of 85.
No specific reason was given for the touted defensive back’s departure.
A four-star member of the Fighting Irish’s 2018 recruiting class, Boykin was rated as the No. 34 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the District of Columbia. Only one corner in the Irish’s class that year, Houston Griffith, the football program’s top signee that year, was rated higher than Boykin.
As a true freshman, Boykin, who also held offers from, among others, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC, sat out the 2018 season.
After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, and if he opts to move on to another FBS program, Boykin would have three years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2020 season. He could also go to a lower level of football and play immediately.
First-year head coach Scot Loeffler once again has a hole on his Bowling Green coaching staff to fill.
After Carl Pelini left in January to pursue another coaching opportunity, Loeffler promoted linebackers coach Brian VanGorder to replace him as defensive coordinator. At the same time, Jim Hermann was hired to take over for VanGorder as linebackers coach.
Two months after that hiring was made official, the football program announced that Herrmann, a veteran NFL assistant, is returning to professional football. Hermann will remain with the Falcons through the end of spring practice, which concludes this weekend with the annual spring game.
“I am extremely thankful for the work Jim did with our defense during this time of transition,” Loeffler said in a statement. “He has been integral in teaching the foundational principles of our defense. I am thrilled for the opportunity he has ahead of him to continue in the coaching profession.”
Herrmann had spent the past baker’s dozen seasons as linebackers coach at the NFL level prior to his February hiring by BGSU, with stops with the Indianapolis Colts (2016-18), New York Giants (2009-15) and New York Jets (2006-08) dotting his résumé. His last college job at this level came during a lengthy stint at his alma mater Michigan (1985-2005). The last nine years of his time in Ann Arbor, Herrmann worked as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator.
Can we say it’s unofficially officially official that Penn State is losing a player who was projected by many to be its starter under center this year?
Wednesday, it was reported that Tommy Stevens had decided to place his name into the NCAA transfer database, the first move in a potential departure from Happy Valley. That said, Stevens could also pull his name from the portal and return to the Nittany Lions.
A day after that story first developed, Stevens’ father seemingly slammed the door on any such return, telling the Centre Daily Times that his son is “certainly leaving” Penn State and will finish his collegiate playing career at an undetermined elsewhere.
“He came to Penn State to be the starting guy. For it to end up like this, it tore Tommy apart,” Tom Stevens told the Daily Times. “He loves Penn State. … He really went back and forth with this. It’s been really, really, really difficult. But he understands that it’s a business at the end of the day.”
Stevens’ decision to sever ties with the football program comes a few days after head coach James Franklin declined to name a starting quarterback as his team put the finishing touches on practices with this past weekend’s spring game.
“[U]nfortunately, he has to make a selfish decision at this point and do what’s best for him,” the dad added. “What we felt like was best for him was leaving Penn State and exploring other options.”
In March of last year, Stevens acknowledged that he had explored transfer options before opting to remain at Penn State. Stevens had spent the past two seasons as the primary backup to Trace McSorely, whose eligibility expired following the 2018 season.
With Stevens now out of the picture, Sean Clifford is now the front-runner for the starting job, although the redshirt sophomore will still have to hold off Will Levis when summer camp kicks off in early August.