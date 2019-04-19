Utah K Chayden Johnston decides it’s in his best interest to stop playing football

What could’ve been for Chayden Johnston.

After signing with Utah in 2015 then serving a two-year LDS mission, Johnston opened the 2017 season as Utah’s starting placekicker. Johnston quickly lost the job, though, to Matt Gay, who went on to become one of the best kickers in college football over the past two seasons.

With Gay out of the way due to expired eligibility, the door was open for Johnston to take over as the Utes’ primary kicker… only it is the player himself slamming the door shut as he announced Thursday that he is walking away from the game. “For myself and my family,” Johnston, who is married, wrote on Twitter, “it is in my best interest to move onto my next chapter as I pursue my goal to work as a health care professional.”

Johnston attempted one field goal in his career, a miss in the 2017 opener that helped pave the way for Gay to ultimately become the Lou Groza Award winner that very same season.

As it stands right now, Johnston’s departure leaves walk-on freshman Jason Redding as the only placekicker on the roster at Utah.