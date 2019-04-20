App. State and Charlotte line up four-game series

Could a new in-state rivalry be about to form in the state of North Carolina? Though it will take decades to rival the intensity of the Duke-UNC rivalry, perhaps the seeds are being planted for a budding rivalry between Appalachian State and Charlotte. The two schools have agreed to a four-game scheduling agreement that builds off a current two-game series in the midst of being played.

Appalachian State and Charlotte will exchange home dates between 2026 and 2029 on an annual basis. Appalachian State will host the 49ers on Sept. 19, 2026 to begin the four-game set. The series will shift to Charlotte on Sept. 18, 2027 and return to Appalachian State’s campus on Sept. 16, 2028. Charlotte will host the final game in the agreement on Sept. 15, 2029.

“This is such a natural rivalry, and I am excited for our program to be able to compete against App on a more regular basis,” Charlotte athletics director Mike Hill said in a released statement. “I appreciate [Appalachian State AD] Doug Gillin for working with us to schedule this series. We would have liked to have started the series sooner but several long-term contracts on both sides prevented us from doing so. We are looking forward to our trip to Boone this fall as well as this future rivalry series.”

The two schools met last season for the first time, with the Mountaineers winning by a score of 45-9. Appalachian State will host Charlotte this season on Sept. 7.

