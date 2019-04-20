Central Michigan’s leading receiver enters transfer portal

After leading Central Michigan in receiving yards as a freshman, Julian Hicks could already be on the move to another program. Hicks announced via Twitter he has entered his name to the NCAA transfer portal, and he seemingly has already made up his mind that he will be leaving Central Michigan behind.

“Thank you Central Michigan University for everything,” Hicks proclaimed on Twitter. “I have officially entered the transfer portal.”

By entering the transfer portal, Hicks may have contact with any other football program in the country looking to add a wide receiver to the mix. However, Hicks also has the option of withdrawing his name from the transfer portal at any time and remain at Central Michigan. Hicks will have to sit out the 2019 season under standard transfer rules. After redshirting in 2017 and playing in 2018, Hicks has three years of eligibility at this moment. Assuming he sits out the 2019 season, he will be left with two more seasons on the field at his disposal beginning in 2020.

Hicks led CMU with 313 receiving yards on a team-high 28 receptions. He also led the Chippewas with four receiving touchdowns.

