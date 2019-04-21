Tennessee mourns death of ex-Vols RB Reggie Cobb

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The extended Tennessee football program is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Saturday, it was confirmed that Reggie Cobb died unexpectedly at 50. A cause of death has not yet been released.

A Knoxville, Tenn., native, the university wrote in its release, Cobb played for the Vols from 1987 to 1989 and ranks No. 11 in UT history in rushing yards (2,360), tied for No. 7 in rushing touchdowns (26) and No. 12 in rushing attempts (445).

As a freshman, Cobb ran for 1,197 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“The Vol family lost one of its best in the passing of Reggie Cobb,” UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer, an assistant during Cobb’s time with the football program, said in a statement. “Reggie was a great Vol, and a fantastic man. We all remember the great runs and the competitive spirit he played with at UT and the NFL.

“What people outside his circle did not see during and after his professional playing career, was the mentor he became to so many young men that he came into contact with. He influenced and changed lives for more than 30 years. Reggie will be loved and remembered, and he will be missed.”

Cobb, who played in the NFL for seven seasons following his time on Rocky Top, spent the past 10 years as a scout with the San Francisco 49ers.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to anyone impacted by Cobb’s untimely death.