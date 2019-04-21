Tennessee mourns passing of ex-Vols RB Reggie Cobb

The extended Tennessee football program is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Saturday, it was confirmed that Reggie Cobb had passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50. A cause of death has not yet been released.
A Knoxville, Tenn., native, the university wrote in its release, Cobb played for the Vols from 1987 to 1989 and ranks No. 11 in UT history in rushing yards (2,360), tied for No. 7 in rushing touchdowns (26) and No. 12 in rushing attempts (445).
As a freshman, Cobb ran for 1,197 yards and 17 touchdowns.
“The Vol family lost one of its best in the passing of Reggie Cobb,” UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer, an assistant during Cobb’s time with the football program, said in a statement. “Reggie was a great Vol, and a fantastic man. We all remember the great runs and the competitive spirit he played with at UT and the NFL.
“What people outside his circle did not see during and after his professional playing career, was the mentor he became to so many young men that he came into contact with. He influenced and changed lives for more than 30 years. Reggie will be loved and remembered, and he will be missed.”
Cobb, who played in the NFL for seven seasons following his time on Rocky Top, spent the past 10 years as a scout with the San Francisco 49ers.
Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to anyone impacted by Cobb’s untimely passing.
Authorities in California are taking a rescue mission to an unfortunate turn in the search for the body of Wyoming Class of 2019 signee Naphtali Moimoi. According to an update from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the operation moved from a rescue mission to a water recovery. It has reached an unfortunate ending as no body was discovered.
Moimoi was last seen at Half Moon Bay in California rising on a boogie board. A strong rip current whisked Moimoi away out to sea, with a search and rescue mission getting underway Friday morning. As the day progressed, the search reached a conclusion with no body found.
Moimoi is a two-star recruit from Hayward, California in Wyoming’s Class of 2019. The defensive end signed with Wyoming in December 2018 during the early signing period.
The outlook may look grim at this point, but local authorities remain on the case and will review any and all information that comes in regarding the missing body. Wyoming’s football program will continue to monitor the situation as needed as well.
As Miami was closing out the first spring under new head coach Manny Diaz, former Miami head coach Mark Richt was close by keeping an eye on things with his former program. On Saturday, it was announced Richt will be heading to a role in television and he said what so many coaches in similar positions have suggested before; he is content away from coaching and not planning a comeback.
Not yet, at least.
Richt was officially announced to be the newest member of the college football TV crew being put together by ESPN for the upcoming ACC Network. With plenty of experience in and around the ACC in his coaching career, not to mention his extended period of time in the SEC, Richt should fit right in with the target audience for the ACC Network, which will launch later this year.
“I was able to coach for 12 seasons in the ACC, and so, I’m very excited about the opportunity to join ACC Network as a football analyst,” Richt said in a released statement. “I’m not only looking forward to helping tell the story of one of the greatest football conferences in America but also staying close to the game that I love so much.”
The obvious question is just how long will Richt remain in a TV role? Maybe he truly is ready for life after coaching, but history has shown many coaches using TV jobs as temporary placeholders before the next coaching opportunity comes along. Urban Meyer spent one year in the booth calling games for ESPN after retiring from Florida before heading to Ohio State (Meyer, of course, is back in TV as an analyst for FOX Sports this season). Rich Rodriguez spent a cup of coffee with CBS Sports Network after losing his job at Michigan before he eventually returned to coach at Arizona. Even Mack Brown is making his long-awaited return to the sideline this season at North Carolina after spending years with ESPN after retiring from Texas.
Richt may still have some coaching gears in him that will get him to come back at some point, but for now, that’s not the plan he is putting out there. If the right offer comes along, who knows. For the 2019 season, at least, we’ll get to see how Richt does on TV.
Helmet sticker to Sports Illustrated.
Could a new in-state rivalry be about to form in the state of North Carolina? Though it will take decades to rival the intensity of the Duke-UNC rivalry, perhaps the seeds are being planted for a budding rivalry between Appalachian State and Charlotte. The two schools have agreed to a four-game scheduling agreement that builds off a current two-game series in the midst of being played.
Appalachian State and Charlotte will exchange home dates between 2026 and 2029 on an annual basis. Appalachian State will host the 49ers on Sept. 19, 2026 to begin the four-game set. The series will shift to Charlotte on Sept. 18, 2027 and return to Appalachian State’s campus on Sept. 16, 2028. Charlotte will host the final game in the agreement on Sept. 15, 2029.
“This is such a natural rivalry, and I am excited for our program to be able to compete against App on a more regular basis,” Charlotte athletics director Mike Hill said in a released statement. “I appreciate [Appalachian State AD] Doug Gillin for working with us to schedule this series. We would have liked to have started the series sooner but several long-term contracts on both sides prevented us from doing so. We are looking forward to our trip to Boone this fall as well as this future rivalry series.”
The two schools met last season for the first time, with the Mountaineers winning by a score of 45-9. Appalachian State will host Charlotte this season on Sept. 7.
Oregon State has pulled back the curtain on their new Nike football uniforms for the 2019 season, and the casual observer probably won’t notice much of a difference from most of the looks the Beavers have worn in recent seasons. Or should that just be the Beavs?
All three uniforms to be worn by Oregon State this season will have the abbreviated nickname of the Beavers, “Beavs,” slapped across the front of the uniform just above the uniform number. The uniform set comes with a traditional white uniform and two solid-color combinations of black or orange to be worn at home. All three uniforms are topped with a black helmet with an orange stripe down the middle and the orange Beaver logo on the side of the helmets.
From top to bottom, these are fine looks for the Oregon State football program. And the different combinations that can be thrown together should keep things interesting and refreshing on a weekly basis for the program in the fall. The best combination may be one with the orange pants and black jersey. And although the only helmet shown off is the black helmet, never count Oregon State out from throwing in an alternate helmet at some point in time.