Greg Sankey affirms support for four-team playoff format

The College Football Playoff was founded and remains controlled by the commissioners of the Power 5 conferences. For those looking to move the 4-team format to eight, the thinking went that the old guard (emphasis on old) in the form of Mike Slive, Jim Delany and John Swofford would eventually move on, and their younger predecessors would see how much money could be made by expanding the playoff, and then expand the playoff.
Slive, of course, retired in 2015 (he passed away in 2018), Delany will step down next year, and Swofford is 70. After the ACC Network gets up and running later this year, perhaps he’ll step down, allowing three of the five big chairs — and, let’s be honest, the three biggest of the five big chairs — will have changed hands from the Playoff’s 2012 creation to negotiations for the second contract. (The current contract expires after the 2025 season.)
One problem, though: one of those predecessors likes the Playoff as is.
Speaking at an APSE event in Birmingham on Monday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey affirmed his support for the 4-team format.
The SEC is the least incentivized of the Power 5 conferences to change the status quo, because the status quo works for them. Along with the ACC, the SEC is the only conference to go 5-for-5 in placing teams in the field, and really the SEC is 6-for-5 given that Georgia and Alabama reached the Playoff in 2017, the only season to date in which one conference has occupied the four coveted spots.
The counter to this point is that it was the LSU vs. Alabama championship game that was the straw that killed the BCS’s back.
However, the counter to that counter was that Slive was on board to kill the BCS and berth the CFP. Never before in college football’s history of evolving postseason formats has change been brought against the SEC’s wishes, and that’s unlikely to change… now or in 2025.
A search and rescue mission that turned into a search and recovery mission in California has left the Wyoming football family in a state of shock. Over the weekend, the news out of California regarding the search for Class of 2019 signee Naphtali Moimoi took an unfortunate turn when authorities called off a search with no results. On Monday, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl issued a statement extending thoughts and prayers to the family of Moimoi.
“We have been talking with Naphtali’s family, and our hearts go out to the entire Moi Moi family at this extremely difficult time,” Bohl said in his statement. “As a Cowboy Football family, we are all thinking of and praying for Naphtali, his family and his friends.”
Moimoi was last seen at Half Moon Bay in California rising on a boogie board. A strong rip current whisked Moimoi away out to sea, with a search and rescue mission getting underway Friday morning. As the day progressed, the search reached a conclusion with no body found. Authorities will continue to review any information regarding Moimoi that is received as the search for a body and answers continues.
Moimoi is a two-star recruit from Hayward, California in Wyoming’s Class of 2019. The defensive end signed with Wyoming in December 2018 during the early signing period.
The Iowa Hawkeyes started up a brand new tradition in 2017 with the stadium-wide wave to the patients in the neighboring children’s hospital. The tradition that takes place at the end of the first quarter of all Iowa home football games has certainly become one of the best new traditions in college football, and even road teams look forward to taking part in the act when they come to visit Kinnick Stadium. Now, the idea behind the tradition is spreading beyond the football field in Iowa City.
The Birmingham Barons, a Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, have started up a similar tradition at home games. During the seventh inning of home games, the Barons and their fans take a moment to wave toward center field, where patients at Children’s of Alabama can catch a glimpse of the baseball action. The adopted tradition started up this season for the Barons, and it may be here to stay.
The idea or the Barons came from insurance agent Nathan Marcus, who was inspired by a feature on the Iowa tradition. After watching that segment on an episode of College GameDay, Marcus and his wife got to work trying to convince the Barons to organize something similar.
“We looked at each other and said, ‘We need to get this in Birmingham,’” Marcus said in a story published by Al.com. “Home plate faces Children’s Hospital.”
This tradition is popping up at a few places around the sports world too, and it’s great to see.
On Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee, the NFL Draft will kick off a three-day event that bridges the gap between college football and the NFL on an annual basis. The Arizona Cardinals will have the No. 1 pick in the draft and there is a possibility Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray could be the top pick of the draft. If that proves to be the case, then the Sooners will pull off one of the rarest feats in the NFL Draft by having the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft two years in a row.
Last year saw Baker Mayfield leave Oklahoma to be the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft of the Cleveland Browns. If Murray is selected as the first player overall by the Cardinals (or any other team that moves up to the top spot), it will mark the first time since 1968 and 1969 when the top pick in the draft was selected out of the same school in consecutive seasons. USC’s Ron Yary was the top pick of the 1968 draft by the Minnesota Vikings, and running back O.J. Simpson was the top pick of the draft by the Buffalo Bills the following season. That remains the first and only time the top picks in consecutive drafts have come from the same school.
If Murray does go first overall, some history will also be made that will separate this feat from the one previously accomplished by USC. This would also mark the first time two Heisman Trophy winners from the same school have been selected with the top pick in the draft in consecutive seasons. Granted, it hasn’t been too often the same school had back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners, to begin with, not to mention having two within the same four or five-year period, but it’s been a good couple of years for the Sooners with Mayfield and Murray.
It’s also worth a reminder both Mayfield and Murray were transfer players as well, adding another layer to the improbability of the rare milestone Oklahoma is potentially in line to pull off this week. Naturally, this would be quite a piece of recruiting propaganda for Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley, who was named head coach of the Sooners just two years ago following the retirement of Bob Stoops.
North Carolina linebacker Kyle Wright will leave Chapel Hill and pursue a graduate transfer, the player has announced.
“For the sake of having some dignity, I would like to announce that I will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal,” he wrote on Twitter. “In doing so, I leave behind friendships and teammates that I will never forget. I appreciate you all.”
A Blythewood, S.C., native, Wright signed with North Carolina in 2018 and spent just one season in Chapel Hill. He appeared in four games, making one tackle against Georgia Tech, before using the year as a redshirt.
As an undergraduate transfer, Wright would have to sit out the 2019 campaign and compete in 2020 as a redshirt sophomore, barring a waiver.