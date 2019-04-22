Minor league baseball team takes inspiration from Iowa football’s children’s hospital wave

The Iowa Hawkeyes started up a brand new tradition in 2017 with the stadium-wide wave to the patients in the neighboring children’s hospital. The tradition that takes place at the end of the first quarter of all Iowa home football games has certainly become one of the best new traditions in college football, and even road teams look forward to taking part in the act when they come to visit Kinnick Stadium. Now, the idea behind the tradition is spreading beyond the football field in Iowa City.

The Birmingham Barons, a Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, have started up a similar tradition at home games. During the seventh inning of home games, the Barons and their fans take a moment to wave toward center field, where patients at Children’s of Alabama can catch a glimpse of the baseball action. The adopted tradition started up this season for the Barons, and it may be here to stay.

The @BhamBarons started a new tradition during the 7th inning stretch where they wave to patients and sick children at @ChildrensAL ! Tonight is the Baron's 3rd home game vs. Tennessee and the small gesture is already impacting so many lives. @WBRCnews pic.twitter.com/i2ZLAmudvx — ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) April 12, 2019

The idea or the Barons came from insurance agent Nathan Marcus, who was inspired by a feature on the Iowa tradition. After watching that segment on an episode of College GameDay, Marcus and his wife got to work trying to convince the Barons to organize something similar.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘We need to get this in Birmingham,’” Marcus said in a story published by Al.com. “Home plate faces Children’s Hospital.”

This tradition is popping up at a few places around the sports world too, and it’s great to see.

