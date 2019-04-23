Nick Saban undergoes ‘successful robotic-assisted right hip replacement surgery’

The whole of Alabama football fandom can rest easier today.

The weekend before last, Nick Saban confirmed that he’ll have hip-replacement surgery, albeit at an unspecified time this offseason. Friday, a specific date was confirmed as the Alabama head coach was set to go under the knife this coming Monday; with Monday in the books, so is Saban’s surgery as the coach’s surgeon, Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, issued a statement through the football program very briefly addressing the procedure that was performed.

Coach Saban underwent successful robotic-assisted right hip replacement surgery this afternoon with our hip specialist, Dr. Benton Emblom and the team at Andrews Sports Medicine. Coach is resting comfortably and we anticipate a full recovery. He should be able to return to work in the very near future, and we’ll have him back out on the golf course, with hopefully a few more yards off the tee, as soon as possible.

It was previously reported that the procedure is expected to sideline Saban, who had previously lamented the impact it would have on his golf game this summer, for a period of 6-8 weeks, a timeline that will allow the coach plenty of time to recuperate and rehabilitate ahead of the start of summer camp in early August.

The 67-year-old Saban will be entering his 12th season with the Crimson Tide in 2019. “I don’t want to coach for one more year. I want to coach for a lot of more years,” the future College Football Hall of Famer said in explaining his decision to undergo the surgery at this point in time.