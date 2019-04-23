RB Jonathan Taylor competing with Wisconsin track team

Jonathan Taylor is on track to be one of the most prolific running backs in college football history, but, this spring, he’ll be giving a whole new meaning to the phrase “on track.”
Wisconsin confirmed Tuesday that the Badgers running back will run in at least three meets with the UW track & field team this spring. Taylor will make his collegiate track debut this weekend at the Penn Relays. Additionally, he’ll run in the university’s Alumni Classic May 3 and the Big Ten Championships May 10-12.
Taylor will be running a leg of the 4×100-meter relay team, and would run in the NCAA prelims as well if they qualify.
Taylor, one of a handful of preseason Heisman Trophy favorites, is no stranger to the track as he won a pair of New Jersey state high school titles in the 100-meter dash.
As a true freshman in 2017, his 1,977 yards were third nationally. This past season, he led the country in rushing with 2,194 yards. If Taylor were to rush for at least 2,235 yards in 2018 — five players in FBS history have surpassed that total in college football history, most recently San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny in 2017 — he would break Donnel Pumphrey‘s all-time record of 6,405 career rushing yards.