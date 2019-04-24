Boise State and USF announce home-and-home series for 2025, 2027

When you’re forced to list some of the very best Group of Five programs out there, chances are high that Boise State comes to mind early on. Not too far down the list? USF.
As luck would have it, those two programs don’t mind hooking up for a home-and-home series to settle who’s best on the field as the pair confirmed a meeting between the Broncos and Bulls for the first time on Aug. 30, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium. A return date on the Blue Turf is also on the docket two years later for Sept. 11, 2027.
“Boise State is a very exciting addition to our football schedule and one I believe will have national interest,” USF AD Michael Kelly said in a statement. “The Broncos have a highly successful program that has been prominent on the national stage over the last two decades, and I think our student-athletes and fans will look forward to two high quality games and a trip out west to compete on the blue turf.”
USF also moved a game against fellow Mountain West foe San Jose State from 2023 to the week after Boise State comes to town in 2025 and shifted a game against MAC powerhouse Northern Illinois from 2025 to 2027. The Bulls will also play in-state rival Florida in Gainesville to round out the bulk of their non-conference slate in 2025.
Boise State notes that the program is 10-1 all-time against schools currently in the AAC and that this USF addition caps off a very tough 2025 non-conference schedule that also includes a trip to Cincinnati and a home game against Pac-12 rival Oregon. The Broncos 2027 schedule also features a regional rival coming to the Blue Turf in Washington State and a season-opening trip to Rice prior to the Bulls coming to town.
Either way, it should be fun to see these two programs square off and given how far into the future these dates are, there’s even an outside chance this winds up becoming a Power Five matchup when all is said and done.
There’s no stopping Nick Saban. Certainly not a new hip.
The Alabama head coach, as some around the program no doubt expected, is not taking it easy at all after undergoing right hip replacement surgery on Monday. In fact, not 48 hours later he’s back in business at his office in Tuscaloosa.
Saban is supposed to spend the next 6-8 weeks recovering from the surgery but the 67-year-old does not appear to be sticking by that timetable for getting back to full strength.
“I had one day on the walker… Now I’m on the cane. I’ll probably throw that (SOB) away tomorrow,” Saban told TideSports.com. “I think in two weeks, I will be 100 percent.
“They won’t let me play golf for six weeks for some reason, but I am going to try and get that reduced.”
Ahh yes, even Saban’s rehab is getting put through the rigors of his famous ‘Process.’
Larry Scott and the Pac-12’s woes are not limited to what’s happening between the lines.
According to internal figures obtained by the Bay Area News Group’s Jon Wilner, the oft-criticized Pac-12 Networks is in more dire financial straits than most realized:
Internal budget projections for the Pac-12 Networks obtained by the Hotline show a 6% ($8.1 million) year-over-year decline in total revenue, a 22% drop in net advertising revenue and a 30% plunge in digital revenue. Net affiliate revenue, the largest bucket, by far, was expected to drop by 5%.
Perhaps most significantly, the Pac-12 Networks aren’t expected to increase the amount they distribute to the campuses: The $33.475 million projected for the schools in the current fiscal year — split 12 ways, that’s $2.8 million per campus — was the same amount pegged for FY18.
Not great, to say the least. The Networks are also expected to take in $127.4 million in revenue and turn a slight profit that will be distributed back to member schools but the figures lag significantly behind their Power Five peers.
Thanks in part to their own conference network, the SEC announced it had distributed roughly $43.1 million per school (including money from bowls and other items) while the Big Ten is expected to hand out nearly $51 million to its schools. Even the Big 12 and ACC are in-line for big increases in media rights money, with the former just recently signing an expanded deal with ESPN and the latter launching its own network in August.
There’s been increased talk of the Pac-12 cashing in down the road since they own the rights to every single event in their media umbrella (and possibly even selling a chunk of the league’s future rights) but, for now, the programs out West are having to deal with a case of a budget shortfall on their conference network side.
You know college athletics is in an arms race on the facilities front when even the programs on the lower end of the scale are going full stream ahead on major capital projects for their football program.
The latest case of that comes out in the Bay Area where San Jose State announced a groundbreaking for their new $40 million football operations center that prominently backup to the east side of the Spartans’ CEFCU Stadium.
“The Football Operations Center will be a game-changer for San Jose State University. We are building a winning program here and our new home will provide our players, coaches, and staff the opportunities to succeed on the field, academically, and through our Beyond Football program,” said San Jose State football head coach Brent Brennan in a release.
While some bleachers will be removed this summer, the bulk of construction work will not start until after the 2019 season and includes moving the team’s current scoreboard at the stadium.
Plans for the building were originally drawn up back in 2016 but it’s shovels meeting dirt now with over half of the $40 million already committed for the project. It’s a big undertaking for an athletics department where cash is generally hard to come by in recent years and that checked in at No. 98 in the country in USA Today’s listing of D1 finances — behind such schools as New Hampshire and Cal Poly among others.
Touchdown Jesus is trading in football for fúbol.
As announced by the school on Tuesday afternoon, Notre Dame Stadium will host its first ever international soccer match on the hallowed grounds in South Bend as English giants Liverpool take on Bundesliga mainstays Borussia Dortmund.
The Jürgen Klopp derby is no doubt an interesting matchup, adding in the echoes of Notre Dame Stadium make things that much more fun in what should be a fascinating friendly that could be the first of many in front of Touchdown Jesus.
“It combines iconic sports brands, celebrates a sport that is of great importance to us as evidenced by our four NCAA soccer titles and addresses the growing international reach of our university,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick remarked.
Interestingly, the biggest issue for the Irish might be the fact that the field is getting a makeover to accommodate the match.
While South Bend is a little out of the way for fans traveling in from across the pond, the proximity to Chicago (and Indianapolis for that matter) is probably a driving force behind the game — along with the increasing desire from schools to use their big stadiums for other events during the offseason. As The Athletic’s Pete Sampson notes, Michigan Stadium hosted a similar game last summer along with other venues like SDCCU Stadium (home of San Diego State) and the Coliseum (USC) in the past.