Clemson confirms RB Tavien Feaster enters transfer database

Clemson has, more than likely, seen its depth in a talented backfield take a hit.

With rumors swirling earlier in the day, Clemson confirmed Wednesday evening that Tavien Feaster has entered the NCAA transfer database and is looking to leave the Tigers. The running back will graduate from the university in August and intends to “continue his college career somewhere else,” Dabo Swinney said in a portion of a statement released by the football program.

Feaster could always pull his name from the portal and remain with the Tigers, although that doesn’t seem likely at this point.

“We appreciate Tavien for everything he brought to Clemson University and our program and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward,” the head coach said in closing out his statement.

Feaster will apparently finish the Clemson portion of his playing career with 1,330 career rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries, as well as 183 receiving yards and one touchdown on 23 receptions. The Spartanburg, SC, native started 11 of the 41 games in which he appeared for the Tigers.

As a grad transfer, Feaster would be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school. The upcoming season will be the back’s final year of eligibility.