Iowa adds Nevada to 2022 football schedule

By Bryan FischerApr 24, 2019
Nevada and Iowa are getting together for a Jay Norvell special.

The Wolf Pack head coach, a former Hawkeye star defensive back and assistant coach, was front and center of an announcement on Wednesday that the two schools have scheduled a football game for Sept. 17, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium.

The move rounds out Iowa’s schedule in 2022 and complements existing games against South Dakota State and in-state rival Iowa State in the non-conference slate. The contest against the Mountain West foe will occur during Week 3, right after the annual Cy-Hawk game and ahead of the team’s Big Ten opener at Minnesota that season.

The game is Nevada’s first in the non-conference schedule for that year but is part of a string of Big Ten opponents that the program will travel to over the coming seasons, including a visit to Purdue to open the 2019 campaign and a long trip to Penn State during Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Norvell, for those not familiar with his playing career, led Iowa to a Rose Bowl in 1985 and was an All-Big Ten defensive back. He later joined Hayden Fry’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant alongside current Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz.

San Jose State sets groundbreaking on new $40 million football operations center

By Bryan FischerApr 24, 2019
You know college athletics is in an arms race on the facilities front when even the programs on the lower end of the scale are going full stream ahead on major capital projects for their football program.

The latest case of that comes out in the Bay Area where San Jose State announced a groundbreaking for their new $40 million football operations center that prominently backup to the east side of the Spartans’ CEFCU Stadium.

“The Football Operations Center will be a game-changer for San Jose State University. We are building a winning program here and our new home will provide our players, coaches, and staff the opportunities to succeed on the field, academically, and through our Beyond Football program,” said San Jose State football head coach Brent Brennan in a release.

While some bleachers will be removed this summer, the bulk of construction work will not start until after the 2019 season and includes moving the team’s current scoreboard at the stadium.

Plans for the building were originally drawn up back in 2016 but it’s shovels meeting dirt now with over half of the $40 million already committed for the project. It’s a big undertaking for an athletics department where cash is generally hard to come by in recent years and that checked in at No. 98 in the country in USA Today’s listing of D1 finances — behind such schools as New Hampshire and Cal Poly among others.

Notre Dame Stadium will install temporary grass field to host first international soccer match

By Bryan FischerApr 24, 2019
Touchdown Jesus is trading in football for fúbol.

As announced by the school on Tuesday afternoon, Notre Dame Stadium will host its first ever international soccer match on the hallowed grounds in South Bend as English giants Liverpool take on Bundesliga mainstays Borussia Dortmund.

The Jürgen Klopp derby is no doubt an interesting matchup, adding in the echoes of Notre Dame Stadium make things that much more fun in what should be a fascinating friendly that could be the first of many in front of Touchdown Jesus.

“It combines iconic sports brands, celebrates a sport that is of great importance to us as evidenced by our four NCAA soccer titles and addresses the growing international reach of our university,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick remarked.

Interestingly, the biggest issue for the Irish might be the fact that the field is getting a makeover to accommodate the match.

While South Bend is a little out of the way for fans traveling in from across the pond, the proximity to Chicago (and Indianapolis for that matter) is probably a driving force behind the game — along with the increasing desire from schools to use their big stadiums for other events during the offseason. As The Athletic’s Pete Sampson notes, Michigan Stadium hosted a similar game last summer along with other venues like SDCCU Stadium (home of San Diego State) and the Coliseum (USC) in the past.

UConn sees offensive lineman James Tunstall leave via transfer

By John TaylorApr 24, 2019
In the midst of spring, UConn has seen its depth along the offensive line depleted.

James Tunstall took to Twitter this week to announce that he has decided to transfer from the Huskies to an unspecified elsewhere. “I want to start off by thanking the University Of Connecticut for giving me an opportunity,” the lineman wrote in the tweet. “I will never forget the accomplishments and relationships I have developed here over the last [two] years.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2017, Tunstall played in five games this past season.

The 6-5, 305-pound lineman will have to sit out the 2019 season if he moves on to another FBS school.

NCAA curiously denies Brock Hoffman’s appeal for immediate eligibility at Virginia Tech

By John TaylorApr 24, 2019
The NCAA, that bastion of amateurism whose member institutions make billions annually off the backs of underpaid student-athletes, just simply can’t ever get out of its own way.

In February of this year, Brock Hoffman announced that he would be transferring from Coastal Carolina to Virginia Tech. An undergraduate, Hoffman would normally have to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, although he filed an appeal for a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility at Tech.

While it was reported initially that the appeal was based on the coaching change at his previous school, the appeal instead centered around the health of Hoffman’s mother. Per 247Sports.com, “Hoffman’s mother has an acoustic neuroma, a brain tumor, that was removed” in June of 2017. The move to Blacksburg would cut the trip home to Statesville, NC, in half from more than four hours to around two, allowing Hoffman to visit home more often and making it easier for his ailing mother to make the trip north to see her son play.

Despite it appearing to be a slam-dunk, no-brainer decision — and the fact that The Association has been handing out such waivers like candy at Halloween — Hoffman was informed this week that the NCAA denied his appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility. The reasons for the denial were twofold, with one being slightly more asinine than the other: one, his mother’s condition has improved, and, two, and this is according to Hoffman, Virginia Tech “is 5 miles outside of the [100-mile] radius from my house.”

In November of 2012, the NCAA added a 100-mile radius guideline as part of its modifications of guidelines for transfer waivers.

Tuesday evening, Hoffman took to Twitter to state, among other things, that he will be appealing the NCAA’s nonsensical decision.

This time around, Hoffman and his family will be retaining the services of an attorney to help guide them through what will be his final appeal of the ruling.

Rather bizarrely, if Hoffman would’ve cited the coaching change at Coastal Carolina in his initial appeal, the waiver likely would’ve been granted.  Using the new NCAA transfer rules enacted in April of last year — “immediate eligibility may be provided to a transfer student-athlete, provided… the transfer is due to mitigating circumstances that are outside the student-athlete’s control and directly impact the health, safety and well-being of the student-athlete” — a pair of high-profile transfers, Justin Fields from Georgia to Ohio State and Tate Martell from Ohio State to Miami, were among myriad players who have been granted immediate eligibility at their new schools this offseason.