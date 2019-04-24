Notre Dame Stadium will install temporary grass field to host first international soccer match

Touchdown Jesus is trading in football for fúbol.
As announced by the school on Tuesday afternoon, Notre Dame Stadium will host its first ever international soccer match on the hallowed grounds in South Bend as English giants Liverpool take on Bundesliga mainstays Borussia Dortmund.
The Jürgen Klopp derby is no doubt an interesting matchup, adding in the echoes of Notre Dame Stadium make things that much more fun in what should be a fascinating friendly that could be the first of many in front of Touchdown Jesus.
“It combines iconic sports brands, celebrates a sport that is of great importance to us as evidenced by our four NCAA soccer titles and addresses the growing international reach of our university,” Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick remarked.
Interestingly, the biggest issue for the Irish might be the fact that the field is getting a makeover to accommodate the match.
While South Bend is a little out of the way for fans traveling in from across the pond, the proximity to Chicago (and Indianapolis for that matter) is probably a driving force behind the game — along with the increasing desire from schools to use their big stadiums for other events during the offseason. As The Athletic’s Pete Sampson notes, Michigan Stadium hosted a similar game last summer along with other venues like SDCCU Stadium (home of San Diego State) and the Coliseum (USC) in the past.