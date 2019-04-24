UTSA promotes Rishaw Johnson to RBs coach

The lone hole on Frank Wilson‘s UT-San Antonio’s coaching staff has been filled, and filled from within as it turns out.

In a press release, UTSA announced that Rishaw Johnson has been hired as one of Wilson’s 10 on-field assistants. Specifically, Johnson has been promoted to the role of Roadrunners’ running backs coach.

Johnson has been a part of the UTSA program for three years, the first two as an offensive graduate assistant and the last as an offensive quality control coach.

“We are thrilled to announce Rishaw Johnson as our new running backs coach,” Wilson said in a statement. “He has been a hard-working and loyal member of our staff for the past three seasons, first as a GA and then as quality control. This spring, he assisted with the running backs position group and he thrived. He has learned so much about the profession during his time at UTSA and he earned his way into a full-time assistant coach role the right way. With the knowledge he already has of our program and players, we won’t skip a beat in moving him into this well-deserved position.”

Johnson, who played his first three seasons of college football at Ole Miss from 2008-2010 before transferring out for his final year, will be serving in an on-field role for the first time at any level of football.