Expansion, committee changes not discussed at College Football Playoff meetings

Hoping for the College Football Playoff to magically expand and change how teams make the national title chase? Well, think again.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the powers at be in charge of the CFP had a relatively routine spring meeting this week in the Dallas area and didn’t even consider the topic of expansion according to published accounts. ESPN reports that changes to the selection committee and how they go about picking the final four teams was brought up but ultimately no changes were made.

“The discussion was really about how the selection committee was using that protocol, and if it was consistent with what was intended when the protocols were put together, and if there needed to be any clarification there,” ACC commissioner John Swofford told the site. “It was a good, healthy discussion, but it didn’t require any real significant change in the protocol. There’s always some room for individual interpretation of the committee members as to how the protocols are used. It’s the same with the NCAA basketball committee. I think we all understand that and accept it as part of the process.”

There was increasing buzz about the potential for the CFP increasing in size back in January but the organization’s Board of Managers quashed that idea by saying it’s too early to even know if expansion is even a possibility. While fans and the media may be clamoring for increased access and more games for the event, it’s pretty clear that’s not in the cards in the near term for the notoriously risk-adverse leaders in college athletics.

Perhaps more interesting was the fact that there’s no changes to the selection committee’s criteria for picking the four semifinalists. Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez, himself a former member of the committee, came out in mid-April and criticized his former peers for straying a bit too far from the guidelines given by the conference commissioners when the entire thing was setup.

Bill Hancock said no changes are being made to the CFP right now. “Nothing has changed since we walked out of the room in San Jose. We have a 12-year contract. We’re very happy with it.” He said not to read into the fact that conversations about it are ongoing. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) April 25, 2019

It seems nobody has much of an issue with the status quo however and so it shall remain for seemingly years to come no matter how much people want to gripe.