Expansion, committee changes not discussed at College Football Playoff meetings

Hoping for the College Football Playoff to magically expand and change how teams make the national title chase? Well, think again.
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the powers at be in charge of the CFP had a relatively routine spring meeting this week in the Dallas area and didn’t even consider the topic of expansion according to published accounts. ESPN reports that changes to the selection committee and how they go about picking the final four teams was brought up but ultimately no changes were made.
“The discussion was really about how the selection committee was using that protocol, and if it was consistent with what was intended when the protocols were put together, and if there needed to be any clarification there,” ACC commissioner John Swofford told the site. “It was a good, healthy discussion, but it didn’t require any real significant change in the protocol. There’s always some room for individual interpretation of the committee members as to how the protocols are used. It’s the same with the NCAA basketball committee. I think we all understand that and accept it as part of the process.”
There was increasing buzz about the potential for the CFP increasing in size back in January but the organization’s Board of Managers quashed that idea by saying it’s too early to even know if expansion is even a possibility. While fans and the media may be clamoring for increased access and more games for the event, it’s pretty clear that’s not in the cards in the near term for the notoriously risk-adverse leaders in college athletics.
Perhaps more interesting was the fact that there’s no changes to the selection committee’s criteria for picking the four semifinalists. Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez, himself a former member of the committee, came out in mid-April and criticized his former peers for straying a bit too far from the guidelines given by the conference commissioners when the entire thing was setup.
It seems nobody has much of an issue with the status quo however and so it shall remain for seemingly years to come no matter how much people want to gripe.
Much of the Louisiana Tech community is still in shock after the campus sustained a direct hit from a tornado that ripped through Ruston early on Thursday morning. According to NBC News, two people were tragically killed in the storm system and photos of the aftermath show millions of dollars worth of damage was done to the Bulldogs athletic venues and the surrounding area.
Rather incredibly, the football team’s home Joe Aillet Stadium managed to luck out and seems to be fine after a narrow miss from the tornado.
As the Monroe News Star’s Cory Diaz documents though, the football team wasted no time in getting to work helping clear debris from some of the LaTech venues:
Campus was closed on Thursday but thankfully no students were injured despite the eye-popping photos. We’ve seen communities rally behind their teams in the wake of situations like this and something says the same will be true of the Bulldogs and Ruston going forward in the coming weeks and months.
To nobody’s surprise in Seattle and beyond, running the West Coast’s best defense is a lucrative position.
According to contracts obtained by The Athletic, Washington defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake is now the highest paid assistant in the Pac-12 (and likely top 10 nationally) after inking a new three-year deal with the school that guarantees him $4.6 million through 2021. He is set to make some $1.4 million in 2019 and takes over the top mantle in assistant pay in the conference from the departed Jim Leavitt at Oregon.
Lake has reportedly been contacted by other programs like Alabama and Texas A&M in recent years but has chosen instead to stay on Montlake with the Huskies after being promoted to coordinator back in 2018. With the compensation certainly playing a factor in keeping him with the Huskies, Lake’s new deal with the school also includes a strengthened buyout that makes it clear that his next step will likely only be for a head coaching gig in the future:
Lake’s contract includes buyout language that would make it difficult for him to leave for another assistant’s job in the Pac-12; if he were to make such a move, he would owe UW the remaining balance of his guaranteed compensation. He would owe half of his remaining guaranteed compensation if he were to leave for any non-head-coaching job in another conference or for an NFL non-coordinator position. There is no penalty in the event Lake leaves for a college head-coaching job, or a pro head-coaching or coordinator job.
Co-coordinator/linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski also received a raise according to the report and will make just a shade under $1 million this upcoming season, making for an expensive pairing under Chris Petersen that Washington fans would probably agree is worth it seeing how the team has performed on the field as the top unit in the Pac-12.
Rock Chalk, money talks for the Jayhawks.
After nearly two years of discussions, Kansas finally confirmed the school has signed an extension with apparel partner adidas on Wednesday that keeps the program in the three stripes for 14 more years as part of the largest such deal in college athletics.
“The University of Kansas is an incredibly important partner for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue creating and innovating with the Jayhawks,” said Zion Armstrong, president of adidas North America, in a statement. “We’re inspired by the foundation we’ve created. There are still so many opportunities to unlock together to make a difference in the lives of Jayhawk students and athletes.”
“This commitment is much more than the standard sponsorship product-allowance agreement,” added Athletics Director Jeff Long. “adidas has demonstrated genuine commitment to the long-term growth of Kansas Athletics, while also making a meaningful contribution to the overall academic mission of the university.”
The Lawrence Journal-World reports the entire deal is worth some $196 million over the lifetime of the agreement and includes the usual mix of gear, marketing and, of course, cold hard cash. The average annual value of $14 million in goods and services a year is slightly behind UCLA’s record pact with Under Armour ($280 million over 15 years) but exceeds other recent extensions handed out by the company, such as the $129 million contract for Nebraska signed a few years ago.
Cincinnati, come on down as you’re the next contestant on the wheel… of… portal!
Wednesday, it was reported that Jerron Rollins has decided to leave the Bearcats and place his name into the NCAA transfer database. A UC official subsequently confirmed to CFT that the wide receiver has indeed become the latest to enter the portal.
A three-star 2016 signee, Rollins totaled 200 yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions. Last year, however, the 6-2, 205-pound receiver caught just three passes, none of which went for scores, for 22 yards.
As Rollins would be leaving UC having not graduated, he’d have to sit out the 2019 season if he moves on to another FCS school. He would then have one year of eligibility he could use in 2020.