Kansas finally inks lucrative $196 million apparel deal with adidas

Rock Chalk, money talks for the Jayhawks.

After nearly two years of discussions, Kansas finally confirmed the school has signed an extension with apparel partner adidas on Wednesday that keeps the program in the three stripes for 14 more years as part of the largest such deal in college athletics.

“The University of Kansas is an incredibly important partner for us, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue creating and innovating with the Jayhawks,” said Zion Armstrong, president of adidas North America, in a statement. “We’re inspired by the foundation we’ve created. There are still so many opportunities to unlock together to make a difference in the lives of Jayhawk students and athletes.”

“This commitment is much more than the standard sponsorship product-allowance agreement,” added Athletics Director Jeff Long. “adidas has demonstrated genuine commitment to the long-term growth of Kansas Athletics, while also making a meaningful contribution to the overall academic mission of the university.”

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the entire deal is worth some $196 million over the lifetime of the agreement and includes the usual mix of gear, marketing and, of course, cold hard cash. The average annual value of $14 million in goods and services a year is slightly behind UCLA’s record pact with Under Armour ($280 million over 15 years) but exceeds other recent extensions handed out by the company, such as the $129 million contract for Nebraska signed a few years ago.