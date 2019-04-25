Notre Dame grad transfer Micah Dew-Treadway granted another year of eligibility at Minnesota

Minnesota received an unexpected bit of good news on Thursday.
The school confirmed several reports that surfaced regarding recent Notre Dame graduate transfer Micah Dew-Treadway, who joined the Gophers this offseason and will now have two seasons to play in the Twin Cities after being granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA.
Dew-Treadway spent four years in South Bend but mostly in a reserve role, recording two tackles while playing in 21 total games with the Irish. At the heart of the hardship waiver he and Minnesota applied for was the 2016 campaign that saw him miss the entire season with a broken foot.
The additional year is big for Minnesota as the transfer appeared to leave a good impression and is in line to start this fall. The program is having to replace mainstay defensive lineman Gary Moore in 2019 and will certainly be counting on Dew-Treadway and JUCO addition Keonte Schad to provide push up the middle.
The Gophers open their season against South Dakota State on Aug. 29.
The national champs are back in the spotlight during the offseason for a reason Dabo Swinney wants nothing to do with.
In federal court on Thursday in New York City, prosecutors in the college basketball corruption scandal played an FBI video wiretap involving Clemson hoops assistant Steve Smith. While much of the conversation is centered on top prospects in basketball like Zion Williamson and what the Tigers could do to lure them to campus, somewhat surprisingly the topic of football came up.
Via CBSSports.com’s Matt Norlander:
The Blazer in question above is Marty Blazer, a financial advisor from Pittsburgh who was on the stand. He’s the same witness who claimed a few days ago that he paid football players from Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and several other schools.
“We are aware of the developments in federal court today involving one of our men’s basketball assistant coaches,” Clemson said in a statement issued later on Thursday. “We take this matter seriously and will immediately conduct a review.”
While only a handful of folks can claim to be surprised that the federal hoops trial spilled over into football, it certainly raises further questions about the Tigers that they will have to deal with over the coming weeks. These are just the words of one witness and one assistant on a wiretap but something says the folks in Indianapolis are already wondering whether or not they need to expand a potential infractions probe that much wider in the wake of the testimony.
Much of the Louisiana Tech community is still in shock after the campus sustained a direct hit from a tornado that ripped through Ruston early on Thursday morning. According to NBC News, two people were tragically killed in the storm system and photos of the aftermath show millions of dollars worth of damage was done to the Bulldogs athletic venues and the surrounding area.
Rather incredibly, the football team’s home Joe Aillet Stadium managed to luck out and seems to be fine after a narrow miss from the tornado.
As the Monroe News Star’s Cory Diaz documents though, the football team wasted no time in getting to work helping clear debris from some of the LaTech venues:
Campus was closed on Thursday but thankfully no students were injured despite the eye-popping photos. We’ve seen communities rally behind their teams in the wake of situations like this and something says the same will be true of the Bulldogs and Ruston going forward in the coming weeks and months.
Hoping for the College Football Playoff to magically expand and change how teams make the national title chase? Well, think again.
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, the powers at be in charge of the CFP had a relatively routine spring meeting this week in the Dallas area and didn’t even consider the topic of expansion according to published accounts. ESPN reports that changes to the selection committee and how they go about picking the final four teams was brought up but ultimately no changes were made.
“The discussion was really about how the selection committee was using that protocol, and if it was consistent with what was intended when the protocols were put together, and if there needed to be any clarification there,” ACC commissioner John Swofford told the site. “It was a good, healthy discussion, but it didn’t require any real significant change in the protocol. There’s always some room for individual interpretation of the committee members as to how the protocols are used. It’s the same with the NCAA basketball committee. I think we all understand that and accept it as part of the process.”
There was increasing buzz about the potential for the CFP increasing in size back in January but the organization’s Board of Managers quashed that idea by saying it’s too early to even know if expansion is even a possibility. While fans and the media may be clamoring for increased access and more games for the event, it’s pretty clear that’s not in the cards in the near term for the notoriously risk-adverse leaders in college athletics.
Perhaps more interesting was the fact that there’s no changes to the selection committee’s criteria for picking the four semifinalists. Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez, himself a former member of the committee, came out in mid-April and criticized his former peers for straying a bit too far from the guidelines given by the conference commissioners when the entire thing was setup.
It seems nobody has much of an issue with the status quo however and so it shall remain for seemingly years to come no matter how much people want to gripe.
To nobody’s surprise in Seattle and beyond, running the West Coast’s best defense is a lucrative position.
According to contracts obtained by The Athletic, Washington defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake is now the highest paid assistant in the Pac-12 (and likely top 10 nationally) after inking a new three-year deal with the school that guarantees him $4.6 million through 2021. He is set to make some $1.4 million in 2019 and takes over the top mantle in assistant pay in the conference from the departed Jim Leavitt at Oregon.
Lake has reportedly been contacted by other programs like Alabama and Texas A&M in recent years but has chosen instead to stay on Montlake with the Huskies after being promoted to coordinator back in 2018. With the compensation certainly playing a factor in keeping him with the Huskies, Lake’s new deal with the school also includes a strengthened buyout that makes it clear that his next step will likely only be for a head coaching gig in the future:
Lake’s contract includes buyout language that would make it difficult for him to leave for another assistant’s job in the Pac-12; if he were to make such a move, he would owe UW the remaining balance of his guaranteed compensation. He would owe half of his remaining guaranteed compensation if he were to leave for any non-head-coaching job in another conference or for an NFL non-coordinator position. There is no penalty in the event Lake leaves for a college head-coaching job, or a pro head-coaching or coordinator job.
Co-coordinator/linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski also received a raise according to the report and will make just a shade under $1 million this upcoming season, making for an expensive pairing under Chris Petersen that Washington fans would probably agree is worth it seeing how the team has performed on the field as the top unit in the Pac-12.